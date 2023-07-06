Open in App
DBusiness Magazine

Detroit Disability Power Moving to ‘Most Accessible Building in City’

By Jim Stickford,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28pT7F_0nI5Dyxn00
The Love Building in Detroit was designed to be accessible to people with disabilities that are served by the organizations that will be occupying the structure. // Rendering courtesy of thelovebuilding.org

Detroit Disability Power, a social change organization dedicated to advancing disability justice, is planning to move into its new headquarters in The Love Building — located in Detroit’s Core City neighborhood — later this month.

The building, a former furniture warehouse located at 4731 Grand River Avenue (near West Forest Avenue), has been converted into offices designed to be “the most accessible building in Detroit,” specially built to be accessible to those with disabilities.

Organizers state the building has been designed well above the minimum standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and features state-of-the-art technology, flexible workspaces, and crucial but lesser-known accommodations like a low-fragrance policy, lactation rooms, and low-stimuli rooms.

The site also will be home to Allied Media Projects, the Detroit Justice Center, the Detroit Narrative Agency, Detroit Community Technology Project, and Paradise Natural Foods.

The idea for this community redevelopment project was born out of a common experience.  The organizations could not find an economically accessible, physically accessible, and community-rooted office space that met the needs of their own staff and the diverse communities they serve.

To meet the challenge, organizers worked to design a building that would meet these needs, making The Love Building an example of successful community-led redevelopment. Residents of the Core City neighborhood also were able to participate in the design process to ensure their ideas were reflected as the building would ultimately stand in their neighborhood.

The organizations that will be housed in the building also have entered a Community Benefits Agreement with the residents, committing to offer services and resources like peer-support groups for disabled and chronically ill residents, as well as free use of the building for block club meetings and other public activities.

Detroit Disability Power calls this “comprehensive accessibility.”

The Love Building sets a precedent for intentional inclusion of Detroit residents in city development, the organization says, allowing residents to be a part of the changes happening in their city. In a city with 129,000 disabled residents, and with buildings older than the ADA, The Love Building is an example of what can be done for Detroiters with disabilities who want to live and work in the city.

For more information about Detroit Disability Power, its new office, and upcoming events, please visit here .

The post Detroit Disability Power Moving to ‘Most Accessible Building in City’ appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
DBusiness Daily Update: Rugiero Casino Royale to Support Diabetes Research to Take Place in Detroit in October, and More
Detroit, MI2 days ago
DBusiness Daily Update: Upcoming Sullivan’s Steakhouse in Detroit Announces Hiring Events, and More
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Hollywood Casino in Greektown Adds New Executive Chef
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
O2 and Partners Creating New Auto Service Platform
Bloomfield Hills, MI2 days ago
Taubman College Selects Bill Bubniak as Director of Real Estate Initiatives
Ann Arbor, MI4 days ago
TriMas in Bloomfield Hills Streamlines Global Manufacturing Footprint
Bloomfield Hills, MI4 days ago
Rachel Tronstein Stewart Honored at ADL Dinner
Auburn Hills, MI4 days ago
New Technology from Marelli in Southfield Could Improve EV Efficiency by 20%
Southfield, MI3 days ago
Stellantis Makes Deal That May Bolster Rare Earth Supply Chain in the U.S.
Auburn Hills, MI3 days ago
Roncelli Inc. Names Gino Roncelli CEO
Sterling Heights, MI7 days ago
Brian Patrick Morely Joins Butzel as Shareholder
Troy, MI7 days ago
Detroit police searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen Monday
Detroit, MI1 day ago
CORD USA
Flint, MI7 days ago
MGM Grand Names Mark Strawn New Financial Officer for Midwest
Detroit, MI7 days ago
Little Caesars Offering Pepsi Pineapple as New Summer Drink
Detroit, MI7 days ago
Man fatally shot in Detroit while in car with son
Detroit, MI4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy