Little Falls Legion wins close one over Sartell

The Little Falls Legion baseball team took down Sartell Thursday, June 28, winning 11-9.

It was a close game, with the score tied 9-9 after six innings. In the top of the seventh, Little Falls scored two more runs after a walk and a hit put two runners on. Owen Bode brought home both runners to give his team the lead. On the mound, Matt Filippi closed the game out, throwing two strikeouts to end the game.

Beau Thoma started the game on the mound, pitching the first 5.2 innings until Filippi came in to relieve him.

At the plate, Filippi had the best performance, finishing with three hits on four at bats, including a double. Thoma and Bode finished with two hits and Carter Gwost was 1-for-1 with four walks and three scores.

Little Falls improved to 4-2 on the season. Its next game is Monday, July 10, when it hosts Sauk Rapids.