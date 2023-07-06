Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
Colorado State University now forecasting ‘above average’ hurricane season
Colorado State University has updated its Atlantic hurricane seasonal outlook.
The First Alert Weather Team says Colorado State University is now forecasting an “above average” hurricane season. The updated forecast calls for 18 named storms, 9 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes.
In early April, Action News Jax First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh told you in April that CSU’s Dr. Phil Klotzbach was forecasting an “average” to perhaps slightly below average season at that time.
Action News Jax First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh said very warm Atlantic waters may help to enhance the remainder of the season despite the effects of El Niño.
