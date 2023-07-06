Texans’ RB Devin Singletary Impressed with 'Bright' C.J. Stroud

Running back Devin Singletary was drafted by the Buffalo Bills prior to quarterback Josh Allen 's second NFL season, so he should have a pretty good idea of what a promising prospect at the position looks like.

To that end, Singletary -- who signed a one-year/$2.75 million deal to join the Houston Texans this offseason after four years with the Bills -- was asked about his impressions of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. The veteran running back was very complimentary of the No. 2 overall pick.

“Man, he’s bright. He’s a bright, young man,” Singletary said of Stroud earlier this summer . “He’s coming along well. It’s a lot as a young quarterback, coming in and learning a new offense – coming from college and coming here with grown men… You’re looked at as a leader out of the gate. But he’s handling it well. He’s a very humble guy and always comes into work – definitely.”

Singletary joins tight end Dalton Schultz as veterans who signed one-year deals to join the Texans in free agency this offseason and seem to be impressed by Stroud. It's one thing for someone like second-year running back Dameon Pierce to go out of his way to praise Stroud, there's a chance he'll be teammates with the former Ohio State quarterback for years to come. But for veterans who are only guaranteed one year in Houston to be equally as impressed by Stroud is a very positive sign.

The skill-position talent around Stroud is still very much a work in progress, but general manager Nick Caserio did do a nice job of improving the options that Stroud and new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik will have at their disposal in 2023. Singletary isn't a three-down back, but he averaged 4.7 yards per carry in four seasons with the Bills. He should be a nice change of pace to compliment the aforementioned Pierce, who rushed for 939 in his rookie season.

