Comcast expanding to cover 99% of unserved Baltimore County residences

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski joined Comcast to announce a new $7.4 million grant which will support the expansion of high-speed broadband service to 450 additional homes in rural areas in northern Baltimore County.

The grant comes from the Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband's Connect Maryland Network Infrastructure Grant Program.

Baltimore County will now be able to bring high-speed internet access to about 99 percent of all area homes which originally lacked service.

“We are fully committed to bridging the digital divide in Baltimore County, and this generous investment in connectivity infrastructure further expands access to high-speed internet to nearly every home in Northern Baltimore County,” said Olszewski.

Shortly after taking office, the County Executive determined that over 2,500 homes did not have access to reliable wired broadband internet service.

Since then, the administration, in partnership with Comcast, has made broadband infrastructure a major priority.

The project is expected to be completed in 2025.

Baltimore County will plan to identify additional funds in the coming years to provide access to remaining homes.

To learn more about this initiative, click here.