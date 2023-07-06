Open in App
Shaquille O'Neal visits CFG Bank Arena and surprises youth basketball players

By WMAR STAFF,

8 days ago
NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal surprised a group of youth basketball players at CFG Arena with Big Chicken sandwiches while he was in town.

He was in Baltimore for a post-game DJ set at Camden Yards, where he goes by the name DJ Diesel.

The athletes were at CFG to take a tour of the new venue. As they unknowingly posed for a picture in front of the Big Chicken sign, O'Neal hid behind a life-size cardboard cutout of himself.

It wasn't long before the former NBA player was noticed.

After he took pictures with the athletes, everyone ate some Big Chicken sandwiches.

CFG Arena reopened after a $250 million renovation of the property by Oak View Group in April 2023.

RELATED: CFG Bank Arena gives tour of facility 11 days before official re-opening

They recently hosted WWE Raw on Monday, July 3. To see other upcoming events, click here .

