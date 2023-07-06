Open in App
Reuters

Uber, DoorDash sue New York City over minimum wage law

By Daniel Wiessner,

8 days ago
July 6 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N), DoorDash Inc (DASH.N) and other app-based food delivery companies filed lawsuits on Thursday seeking to strike down New York City's novel law setting a minimum wage for drivers.

The companies filed separate complaints in New York state court claiming the law, which takes effect next week, is based on a misunderstanding of how the food delivery industry works.

Relay Delivery Inc also filed a lawsuit in the same court claiming the law will put the New York-based company out of business unless it raises the fees it charges to restaurants.

Grubhub Inc joined DoorDash in its lawsuit.

The law will require that drivers be paid $17.96 an hour, which will rise to nearly $20 in April 2025. Companies can decide whether to pay drivers hourly or per delivery.

Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Josie Kao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Dan Wiessner (@danwiessner) reports on labor and employment and immigration law, including litigation and policy making. He can be reached at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.

