Dylan Williams Sets Decision Date

With his senior season looming, it's decision time for 2024 Long Beach (Calif.) Poly linebacker Dylan Williams .

The four-star recruit will make his college commitment on Friday July 7 at 1:30 pm PT on the Rivals YouTube channel.

Williams will choose from a top five that's littered with big-time programs. Michigan State, Oregon, UCLA, Miami and Washington will all have a hat on the table when he chooses his next home on Friday.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker is about as well-traveled a recruit as you'll find, and took official visits to Michigan State, Oregon, UCLA and Washington in recent months.

"Everything's 100% great over there. Oregon's like (a) top three school for me, they might be the top school as of right now," Williams said in a May interview . "I love everything they're doing out in Oregon. Everything."

He's been closely linked to the Ducks for a long time, dating back to the fall when he de-committed from the hometown USC Trojans. The Ducks signed cornerback Daylen Austin from Long Beach Poly in the 2023 class, which should only add to their momentum in his recruitment.

Oregon has yet to land a linebacker in the 2024 class and the coaching staff would love to start with Williams.

