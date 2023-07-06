Open in App
DucksDigest

Dylan Williams Sets Decision Date

By Max Torres,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WdFst_0nI574jZ00

With his senior season looming, it's decision time for 2024 Long Beach (Calif.) Poly linebacker Dylan Williams .

The four-star recruit will make his college commitment on Friday July 7 at 1:30 pm PT on the Rivals YouTube channel.

Williams will choose from a top five that's littered with big-time programs. Michigan State, Oregon, UCLA, Miami and Washington will all have a hat on the table when he chooses his next home on Friday.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker is about as well-traveled a recruit as you'll find, and took official visits to Michigan State, Oregon, UCLA and Washington in recent months.

"Everything's 100% great over there. Oregon's like (a) top three school for me, they might be the top school as of right now," Williams said in a May interview . "I love everything they're doing out in Oregon. Everything."

He's been closely linked to the Ducks for a long time, dating back to the fall when he de-committed from the hometown USC Trojans. The Ducks signed cornerback Daylen Austin from Long Beach Poly in the 2023 class, which should only add to their momentum in his recruitment.

Oregon has yet to land a linebacker in the 2024 class and the coaching staff would love to start with Williams.

Junior Film

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oregon State newsLocal Oregon State
QUAAACK: Kamar Mothudi Commits to Oregon
Eugene, OR2 days ago
PREDICTION: Oregon to Land 2024 Linebacker
Eugene, OR2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Experts Agree: Meth More Dangerous Now Than a Decade Ago
Oakland, CA7 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
Where to get Free Fries This Thursday for National French Fry Day!
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Florida Homeowner Returns From Vacation to Find a Squatter had Claimed Ownership of His House
Ocala, FL29 days ago
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA20 hours ago
‘This Is What Diversity Looks Like’: Harvard Students Rally in Support of Affirmative Action After Supreme Court Ruling
Harvard, MA8 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA21 hours ago
Help find missing teen Dale Linder: last seen in Centralia, Missouri on July 4, 2023
Centralia, MO3 days ago
Georgia public health leader sounds alarm as report confirms spike in pregnancy-related deaths
Savannah, GA2 days ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY9 days ago
Florida's "Best Place" to Retire has Beautiful Public Beaches, a Median Home Price of Under $300K, and a Mean Age of 38
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
Resurgence of Klan activity in Kentucky raises alarm
Lexington, KY7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy