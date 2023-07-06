Open in App
FOX 2

Man accused of battering, choking mother of their children

By Kevin S. Held,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RIrTS_0nI56tBo00

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis man is accused of battering and choking the mother of their children, as well as striking one of the kids.

According to a report filed by the Berkeley Police Department, the incident happened on June 19 at a home in the 6000 block of Evergreen Boulevard.

Police and prosecutors claim Emanuel Vaughn was outside the home when he and the victim got into an argument in front of their children. The victim took the kids inside and locked the door.

Vaughn allegedly kicked the door in, then cornered and attacked the mother. Police say he struck the woman several times in the face, bit her head, pulled her hair, and put her in a chokehold.

Mayor refuses to talk about expired tags until he gets 25 push-ups

The mother, who nearly lost consciousness, put both of her feet on the refrigerator and pushed off to escape the chokehold. She fell to the floor, and Vaughn kicked her.

Police say the woman grabbed her son to protect the child, but Vaughn struck both her and the boy.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Vaughn with second-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic assault. The former charge carries a seven-year max sentence and $10,000 fine, while the latter carries a sentence of up to four years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Vaughn remains jailed on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saint Louis, MO newsLocal Saint Louis, MO
Homicide ruled out in case of baby found dead in St. Louis freezer in 2019
Saint Louis, MO22 hours ago
Defendant who was serving life for murder gets unusual deal
Saint Louis, MO16 hours ago
Federal charges in robbery, murder of St. Louis Kitchen owner
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: Elderly Jennings man reported missing
Jennings, MO21 hours ago
UPDATE: Suspect in Carlinville, Illinois murder in custody
Carlinville, IL23 hours ago
Pizza delivery driver robbed in south St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Mayor’s driveway: Expired plates and dealer tags
Jennings, MO16 hours ago
Police: 3 men shot on Hampton Avenue in south St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Driver hits parked car in north St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO9 hours ago
Carlinville, Illinois man found shot to death Wednesday night
Carlinville, IL1 day ago
Multiple car break-ins at senior apartment complex in Jennings, owners fed up
Jennings, MO2 days ago
Edwardsville man charged in drunken driving fatality
Edwardsville, IL2 days ago
Victims identified in deadly Illinois Greyhound bus crash
Springfield, IL1 day ago
Lawmaker to review law ‘in-depth’ after cars with expired tags towed from driveways
Jennings, MO1 day ago
Clayton Police Department hosting annual FBI National Academy Associates Blood Drive today
Clayton, MO2 days ago
NTSB to lead investigation into fatal Greyhound bus crash
Highland, IL1 day ago
A deeper look into fatal Greyhound bus crash, some say it could have been prevented
Highland, IL16 hours ago
New Jersey Corrections Officer Indicted for Official Misconduct Following Altercation with Resident
Woodbridge Township, NJ2 days ago
Union woman dies in collision on rural Missouri highway
Union, MO2 days ago
‘It was bad’ – Investigation is underway after Greyhound bus hits 3 semis, killing 3 and injuring 14
Highland, IL1 day ago
3 killed, several injured in Illinois Greyhound bus crash
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Several people injured in overnight crash
Saint Charles, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy