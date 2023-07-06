Open in App
Lootpress

Mon Power announces planned power outage for facility upgrades in Morgantown

By Austin Simms,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WLyUf_0nI56qXd00

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mon Power has announced a scheduled power outage aimed at upgrading facilities in Morgantown.

The planned outage will take place on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, and is expected to affect approximately 169 customers residing in the vicinity of Chestnut St, Fayette St, High St, and Spruce St.

The purpose of this planned outage is to carry out necessary upgrades to Mon Power’s infrastructure. The outage is projected to commence at approximately 6:00am and last until 1:00pm on the same day.

It is important to note that in the event of adverse weather conditions, the planned outage will be rescheduled for Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

In an effort to address any concerns or inquiries, Mon Power Customer Service can be reached at 800-686-0022. Additionally, all customers directly affected by the outage should expect to receive a notification message from Mon Power.

Comments / 0
