Open in App
San Angelo LIVE!

13 Rams Baseball Players to Compete in Summer League

By Ryan Chadwick,

8 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX — The 2023 National Champion Angelo State Baseball team may be in the offseason, but several players on the roster continue to work on their craft. These 13 players will stay busy throughout the summer as they compete on their respective summer teams.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Angelo, TX newsLocal San Angelo, TX
Angelo State Pitcher Named Male Athlete of the Year
San Angelo, TX6 hours ago
Does Dave Campbell's HS Football Magazine Hates the Concho Valley?
San Angelo, TX22 hours ago
Lake View High School Announces New Girls Soccer Coaches
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
San Angelo Elementary Teacher Named Region 15 Teacher of the Year
San Angelo, TX7 hours ago
LIVE! Daily News | COVER1 Tour Across the Concho Valley: Wall Hawks DC Craig Slaughter
San Angelo, TX1 hour ago
Sign of the Times: Tesla EV Chargers Coming to San Angelo H-E-B
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
San Angelo ISD Meet the Teacher Dates Set
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Principal LED of San Angelo Expands With Acquisition of Sloan LED
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
San Angelo ISD Announces New Principals & District Leaders
San Angelo, TX23 hours ago
Angelo State University Sued for Alleged Mouse Torture
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
San Angelo ISD Releases 2023-2024 School Supply List
San Angelo, TX3 days ago
Driver Dispute Causes Friction at Crash on Sherwood
San Angelo, TX20 hours ago
All San Angelo ISD Students Will Now be Tracked by GPS
San Angelo, TX6 hours ago
Fiber Optic Contractors Still Causing Headaches for Residents in San Angelo
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
San Angelo Man Arrested for Assaulting a Local Boy
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Wake in the Desert
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
New Japanese Buffet Opens Tonight!
San Angelo, TX3 days ago
Don't Miss Melon Fest at the Concho Valley Farmers Market Next Week
San Angelo, TX3 hours ago
Time is Running Out to Pay City Warrants Before They Publish Your Name
San Angelo, TX4 days ago
San Angelo Man Indicted for Soliciting Minor Online
San Angelo, TX4 days ago
MrBeast Shoots Viral Train Crash Video in the Concho Valley
San Angelo, TX4 days ago
DPS: Gouldbusk Man Dies in ATV Crash Near O.H. Ivie Saturday
Gouldbusk, TX2 days ago
Heat Advisory Extended as Temps Continue to Soar
San Angelo, TX3 days ago
Real Estate: See This 1911 Renovation
San Angelo, TX5 days ago
Big Time Crash Shuts Down the Busy Chickenbocker Intersection
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Dangerous Heat & Elevated Fire Danger Continue Into Next Week
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Dude Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with a Minor He Met on Instagram
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Arrest for Unnatural Aggravated Assault of a Child Tops Tuesday Bookings
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
WATCH: Ag Commissioner Miller on Homemade Ice Cream & Bad Mexican Food
San Angelo, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy