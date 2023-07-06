TWRA: Piney Flats woman dead after boating accident on Boone Lake

UPDATE: According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), the deceased boater was identified as Whitney Dunn, 42, of Piney Flats.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect a press release from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman was found dead after a boating accident on Wednesday night, officials report.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), officers responded to a missing boater call around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The TWRA reported an investigation determined a female boater left a group of friends on Wednesday night and didn’t return home.

On Thursday, a partially submerged boat that impacted a shoreline was found near Point 20 on the lake, stated the report.

“As far as we can tell right now, the vessel collided with the shoreline and then partially submerged, and she was recovered near the vessel,” said TWRA investigator George Birdwell.

TWRA officers deployed a remotely operated underwater vehicle to locate the woman, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Cindy Light, the general manager for Jay’s Boat Dock, said they came by the boat dock to borrow equipment needed to get the boat out of the water.

Light says a father looking for his missing daughter came by. That’s when she put two and two together.

“You feel horrible for the person,” Light said. “All you can do is say, ‘Is there anything that I can do?’ And of course at that kind of moment there’s not anything you can do.”

She says it’s unfortunate events like this that remind people to be more cautious.

“But unfortunately these type of incidents happen every year,” said Light. “People maybe don’t take it seriously enough and they need to be more cautious.”

This incident brings the total number of boating-related fatalities in Tennessee for 2023 to 15, according to the TWRA.

Washington County Rescue and Kingsport Lifesaving Crew assisted in search and recovery operations.

The accident remains under investigation.

