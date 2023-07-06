Open in App
WausauPilot

Three generations born on the same day at the same Wausau hospital

By Shereen Siewert,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OuByg_0nI55GJS00

In a tale that seems ripped from the pages of a storybook, the Olson family has experienced a remarkable and rare occurrence that defies statistical odds of a 1 in 133,000 chance.

With a shared birthday spanning from grandfather to granddaughter, Todd Mitchel Olson, Ethan Mitchel Olson, and Ava Marie Olson all share the same birthday, April 29, and were born at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

This serendipitous alignment has created a bond that transcends time and geography, weaving a captivating narrative of shared destiny and family legacy.

The Pioneering Grandfather: Todd Mitchel Olson: Todd Mitchel Olson, the patriarch of the family, was welcomed into the world on April 29, 1961, at AWH by Jack and Valeria Olson. With his birth, a unique legacy began to unfold. Little did he know that his chosen career path as a registered nurse for 37 years at the very hospital where he was born would further solidify the family’s connection to the institution.

The Second Generation: Ethan Mitchel Olson: Following in his father’s footsteps, Ethan Mitchel Olson, son of Todd and Cynthia Olson, continued the tradition when he arrived on April 29, 1993, also at AWH.

Ethan said, “a lot of people ask my dad and I how we feel to be born on the same day and honestly, it’s great. Just because we are born on the same day doesn’t make the birthday less special. It’s even better and more unique.”

The Third Generation: Ava Marie Olson: On April 29, 2023, the Olson family welcomed the first child of the next generation and latest addition to their extraordinary lineage, Ava Marie Olson. Ava, daughter of Angela Damato and Ethan Olson, joins her grandfather and father as the third generation to be born on this auspicious day at AWH. Her arrival brought immeasurable joy, cementing the family’s remarkable bond, and filling their hearts with love and pride.

“Her due date was May 7, but I had a feeling she might be born early. As we got closer, I wasn’t totally sure. We didn’t have any signs,” said Angela.

“The day before her birth we thought it was just Braxton Hicks. We tried to go to sleep that night but at 12 a.m. we went into the hospital and Ava was born 2 hours later,” said Ethan.

Ava’s birth, like her predecessors, was a natural non-scheduled birth, adding to the mystique surrounding their shared birthday. She weighed six pounds and ten ounces, measured 20 inches, and arrived nine days before her due date. Her birth was a welcomed and serendipitous birthday gift for her father and grandfather.

The grandfather, Todd Olson, said “I (including grandmother) was really excited to hear Ava was born on Ethan and I’s birthdays. It makes it an even more special and unique day. I realize that it is rare to have the grandfather’s, his son’s, and a granddaughter’s birthday on the same day.”

After the delivery, the family waited eagerly to meet the new addition to the Olson family.

“Everyone was very shocked and excited when we told the rest of the family,” said Ethan.

Angela and Ethan didn’t find out if they were having a boy or girl. All the wives’ tales, ring test, and Chinese gender calendar they investigated told them they would be having a boy.

“Since it was our first, we were happy either way, but Ethan really wanted a girl. So, it was the best birthday surprise for him,” said Angela.

“She is truly the best birthday gift I could have asked for,” Ethan said smiling.

As they continue to celebrate each April 29, as a day of love, laughter, and unity, the Olson family stands as a symbol of hope and inspiration for all of us. Their story reminds us to cherish our own family legacies and to recognize the extraordinary power of the connections we share with those we love.

