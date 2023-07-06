Open in App
Wide Open Country

Judge Orders Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine to Vacate California Home

By Courtney Fox,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Smiles Leaving Court After Being Awarded $129K in Child Support
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
After proposing to his girlfriend, Iowa man wins nearly $400,000 in the lottery
Cascade, IA9 days ago
Mega Millions lottery winner who scooped $1.35b loses out on $52m thanks to store location and only gets half prize fund
Lebanon, ME18 days ago
Kevin Costner’s estranged wife must get his consent before removing items from marital home: judge
Santa Barbara, CA2 hours ago
Tom Brady spotted ‘getting close with model Emily Ratajkowski’ at Michael Rubin’s white party
Bridgehampton, NY6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy