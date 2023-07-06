Closure of Eastbound Downtown Expressway Ramp in Richmond for maintenance

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority (RMTA) has announced the closure of the Eastbound Downtown Expressway Ramp to 7th Street for maintenance.

According to the RMTA, the ramp closure will occur on Thursday, July 6, and Sunday, July 9, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The RMTA encourages drivers to pay attention to detour signs in the area and to drive carefully through the work zone.

Roadwork will be weather permitting.

