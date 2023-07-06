Open in App
'Bob Marley: One Love' Trailer: Kingsley Ben-Adir Stars as Reggae Legend in Family-Approved Biopic

By Mekishana Pierre‍,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EO33j_0nI52ZsE00

"One love, one heart, one destiny."

On Thursday, Paramount released the first trailer forthe Bob Marley -centric biopic starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Bob Marley: One Love . Helmed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the film aims tocelebrate the life and music of "an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity." One Love highlightsBob's powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

The trailergives fans glimpses of the film's journey back to Bob's beginnings in Jamaica and takes them through his rise to global fame. The three-minute promo features scenes of Bob performing onstage to the singer relaxing with his family to paint a picture of his life. It shows how the singer emerged as a leader of a peaceful movement afteran assassination attempt in1976 before hedied in 1981 from melanoma.

The tagline reads: "One man. One message. One revolution. One legend."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0pIO_0nI52ZsE00
Paramount

Produced in partnership with the Marley family, One Love also stars Lashana Lynch, James Norton, Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh,Michael Gandolfini, Umi Myers and Nadine Marshall.

Bob's son, Ziggy Marley, serves as a producer on the film alongsideRita Marley, Cedella Marley, Robert Teitel, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner, and executive producersRichard Hewitt, Orly Marley and Matt Solodky.

Before the trailer's drop, Ziggy took to Instagram to share a message with his followers, writing, "Nothing happens before it's time and now is the time for the story of our father Bob Marley to be represented in a biopic theatrical release coming in 2024."

"You've heard the music and you think you know the man but do you really understand what he went through and what moments shaped him into the person he became," he captioned the post showing the film's poster. "...This film will bring you to witness for the first time what it was like to be around the legend, to see his pain his sorrows his joys and his redemption. Filmed in England and Jamaica the cast and crew represents one of the most unique creation to ever come out of a hollywood studio.Authenticity fills the screen with numerous Jamaican actors doing us proud in representing the culture. Filmed at the actual places where Bob walked, played football and sang like Trench Town and Bull bay in Kingston, it is an artistic creation that we are proud of and want you to enjoy to be entertained but also to be inspired. The family produced it with Paramount studio and for us it represents the continuation of Bob's message and growth."

He wrapped up his post, writing, "With this release we look forward to inspiring not only the long time fans but also the younger generation, giving them a vehicle that opens the door to explore Bob's life and music and in so doing expand his universal message of unification, justice and peace throughout the earth. We do this with purpose and are delighted to share with you the trailer for Bob Marley One Love the movie. RASTAFARI."

Bob Marley: One Love hits theaters on Jan. 12, 2024.

Comments / 0

Community Policy