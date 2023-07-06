New business programs at ASU focus on technology, innovation, leadership

Arizona State University’s business school is launching a program focused on technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.

New undergraduate degrees at the W. P. Carey School of Business include a bachelor of arts in applied business and technology solutions and a bachelor of arts in entrepreneurial leadership.

The additions – the W.P. Carey School of Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship - are part of an expansion on ASU's West campus, according to a release.

"The new TIE school represents our commitment to the West Valley community and the burgeoning opportunities available to both ASU and businesses there," W.P. Carey Dean Ohad Kadan said.

"When we all work together to invest and innovate, it's amazing to see the impact on students, business, and the community."

The applied business and technology solutions degree “is a highly customizable program in which students learn foundational business skills while simultaneously applying insights through expanded internship credit opportunities,” the release announcing the new programs stated.

The entrepreneurial leadership program “gives students a broad foundation in business as well as a focus on starting, leading and managing entrepreneurial organizations,” according to the release.

"The new School of Technology, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship provides an opportunity for W.P. Carey students to gain the skills and experience for careers in growing sectors and emerging technologies," Amy Ostrom, vice dean and PetSmart chair in service leadership, said.

"The customization available in the TIE programs gives students tremendous opportunities to explore their interests while growing their marketable skills."