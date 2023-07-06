'Riotous' Steelton, Harrisburg Teens With Gun Disrupt Fireworks: Police

Fireworks. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

Lower Paxton Township Police were to the fireworks show at Koons Park following reports of "active assaults" in the moments before the fireworks were lit.

The teens' "riotous behavior" included throwing things, and blocking the roadways, followed by criminal behavior while fleeing the police.

When the teens were caught a stolen .40 caliber Taurus pistol was found on one of them, the police said.

They were all charged as follows:

A 16-year-old boy from Harrisburg: felony firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm distributed, and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

A 13-year-old boy from Harrisburg: misdemeanor charges of defiant trespass and disorderly conduct– engaged in fighting.

A 14-year-old male from Harrisburg: misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct– engage in fighting.

A 15-year-old female from Harrisburg: summary charge of striking/shoving/kicking another person.

A 14-year-old female from Steelton: summary charge of striking/shoving/kicking another person.

Other suspects are still being sought the police said.

“As with any criminal behavior, especially at our community events, conduct of the above nature WILL NOT be tolerated and those responsible will be arrested and prosecuted,” Lower Paxton Township Police said. “It should be noted that the Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police are continuing to analyze officer body camera videos and by-stander videos in an attempt to identify other individuals who participated in the riotous behavior that disrupted this otherwise peaceful community event. “

Other police departments have been assisting with the investigation including Susquehanna Township Police Department, Swatara Township Police Department, Penbrook Police Department, Harrisburg City Bureau of Police, and Pennsylvania State Police, Troop H – Harrisburg Station.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at (717) 657-5656.

