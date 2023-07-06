Open in App
Daily Voice

'Riotous' Steelton, Harrisburg Teens With Gun Disrupt Fireworks: Police

By Jillian Pikora,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BBhlc_0nI52X6m00
Fireworks. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

Lower Paxton Township Police were to the fireworks show at Koons Park following reports of "active assaults" in the moments before the fireworks were lit.

The teens' "riotous behavior" included throwing things, and blocking the roadways, followed by criminal behavior while fleeing the police.

When the teens were caught a stolen .40 caliber Taurus pistol was found on one of them, the police said.

They were all charged as follows:

  • A 16-year-old boy from Harrisburg: felony firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm distributed, and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.
  • A 13-year-old boy from Harrisburg: misdemeanor charges of defiant trespass and disorderly conduct– engaged in fighting.
  • A 14-year-old male from Harrisburg: misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct– engage in fighting.
  • A 15-year-old female from Harrisburg: summary charge of striking/shoving/kicking another person.
  • A 14-year-old female from Steelton: summary charge of striking/shoving/kicking another person.

Other suspects are still being sought the police said.

“As with any criminal behavior, especially at our community events, conduct of the above nature WILL NOT be tolerated and those responsible will be arrested and prosecuted,” Lower Paxton Township Police said. “It should be noted that the Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police are continuing to analyze officer body camera videos and by-stander videos in an attempt to identify other individuals who participated in the riotous behavior that disrupted this otherwise peaceful community event. “

Other police departments have been assisting with the investigation including Susquehanna Township Police Department, Swatara Township Police Department, Penbrook Police Department, Harrisburg City Bureau of Police, and Pennsylvania State Police, Troop H – Harrisburg Station.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at (717) 657-5656.

to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Harrisburg, PA newsLocal Harrisburg, PA
Police seeking help in identifying Harrisburg robbery suspect
Harrisburg, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mall Kidnapper Arrested, 2nd Suspect Sought: Abington Police
Philadelphia, PA5 hours ago
Man Has Medical Episode And Dies Following Njsp Arrest, Authorities Say
Bridgeton, NJ1 hour ago
Male Found Guilty In Middletown Murder
Middletown, PA1 day ago
Trenton Woman Sentenced In Crash That Killed Police Officer: Prosecutor
Trenton, NJ4 hours ago
Toddler, Man Killed In York Fire: Coroner
York, PA5 hours ago
Mechanicsburg Toddler Crushed To Death By Hay Bale ID'd: Coroner
Mechanicsburg, PA1 hour ago
Man ID'd Following Deadly Crash On Route 202: PA State Police
East Whiteland Township, PA5 hours ago
McDonald's Robbery Suspects Arrested On Jersey Shore: Police
Aberdeen Township, NJ5 hours ago
Police: West Milford Driver Was DWI When She Slammed Into SUV Driven By Sparta Man, 71
West Milford, NJ1 day ago
Gunpoint Kidnapping Victim Saved By Bank Tellers In Delco: Police
Marple Township, PA2 days ago
Uncle, Nephew Get Lengthy Sentences For Robbery-Turned-Fatal Shooting On Jersey Shore
Eatontown, NJ1 day ago
Ocean County Mom Pleads Guilty In Fentanyl Death Of Her Toddler: Prosecutor
Lacey Township, NJ1 day ago
26-Year-Old Newville Man ID'd In Crash Into Pole On Ritner Highway: Coroner
Carlisle, PA2 days ago
Car Flips On I-287 Somerset County
Bedminster Township, NJ1 day ago
New Jersey Corrections Officer Indicted for Official Misconduct Following Altercation with Resident
Woodbridge Township, NJ2 days ago
House Bursts Into Flames After 2-Car Crash In Quarryville (Photos)
Quarryville, PA4 hours ago
Man Nabbed For Running Light, Hitting Car Before Driving Away In Yorktown: Police
Yorktown, NY2 days ago
Motorcyclist Found Dead At Crash Scene ID'd: Lancaster Co. Coroner
Elizabethtown, PA2 days ago
Fatal Crash: Road Closure Alert In Hudson Valley
West Nyack, NY5 hours ago
3 Mass Communities Named Among 10 Safest In Country, Study Says
Lexington, MA3 hours ago
Motorcyclist Dies Following Tractor-Trailer Crash: Cumberland Co. Coroner
Mount Holly Springs, PA2 days ago
Carlisle Pike Reopens Following Multi-Vehicle Crash (Update)
Hampden Township, PA2 days ago
Maryland Lottery Player 'Almost Had A Baby On The Floor' Over $100K Win
Indian Head, MD1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy