Adele Warns Fans After Recent Stage Assaults: “Dare You Throw Something At Me, And I’ll F**king Kill You”

By Mary Claire Crabtree,

8 days ago

Adele is not holding back her thoughts regarding the recent trend of fans throwing things at artists while performing.

A horrible trend to be seen, by the way. What is wrong with people?

Over the past two weeks, two major news stories have made their rounds about artists being struck in the face during their shows. First was Bebe Rexha, when during a New York show, a phone came flying from the crowd hitting her in the eye.

Rexha was quickly whisked off the stage, and reports noted that she needed three stitches from the impact.

The second incident occurred last week during a Kelsea Ballerini in Idaho. A fan from the pit threw a bracelet onto the stage, which also struck Ballerini in the eye.

Kelsea collected herself and returned to the stage, telling fans she wanted everyone to be safe.

Well, now Adele has entered the chat and is not being as kind as Ballerini when addressing fans, noting that kind of behavior is unacceptable.

During her Las Vegas show, the soul and R&B singer had some choice words for the crowd.

“Have you noticed how people are like….forgetting f**king show etiquette at the moment. People are just throwing sh*t on stage. Have you seen it?

I f**king dare you. Dare you to throw something at me, and I’ll f**king kill you.

These people have lost it. Can you imagine?”

The whole moment is rather hilarious, given she is holding a t-shirt gun and firing items off into the crowd. An oxymoron at the moment she chose to give her little rant, but the point is there.

The continuing of this action sounds like the perfect storm for your favorite artist to stop touring. Be better.

