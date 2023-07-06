Open in App
Local school takes 10.6 million steps to win Schuyler Hospital’s step-tracking program

By Brandon Kyc,

8 days ago

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. ( WETM ) — The staff at a local school stepped up this spring and put in over 10.6 million steps over a six-week period to win the Schuyler Steps Out program run by Schuyler Hospital.

The team at Watkins Glen Central School District is the champion of the 17th annual Schuyler Steps Out Program.

The 15-member team averaged out to nearly 17,000 steps per day over the course of six weeks.

Beating the heat and keeping your cool

Coming in second place was the Odessa-Montour Central School District team, with the Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce placing third.

Schuyler Hospital says that participating teams tallied around 92 million miles, or about 4.6 times around the Earth, per the nine teams.

The Schuyler Steps Out program ran from April 24 through June 4. and was designed to help people get moving in the spring and incorporate healthy habits into their routines.

The hospital uses the program to help promote the fight against obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and other associated issues.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

