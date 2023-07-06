Open in App
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Average long-term US mortgage rate climbs to 6.81% this week, highest since Nov.

By ALEX VEIGA,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kvldq_0nI50cdx00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate climbed this week to a new high for the year, pushing up borrowing costs for prospective homebuyers already facing heightened competition in a housing market short on homes for sale.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 6.81% from 6.71% last week.

A year ago, the rate averaged 5.30%. The increase lifts the average rate to its highest level since it surged to 7.08% in early November.

High rates can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting how much they can afford.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Experts Agree: Meth More Dangerous Now Than a Decade Ago
Oakland, CA7 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
Where to get Free Fries This Thursday for National French Fry Day!
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA20 hours ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
76 Year Old King County Man Loses Home After Scammer Steal Life Savings
Snoqualmie, WA18 days ago
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA19 hours ago
Resurgence of Klan activity in Kentucky raises alarm
Lexington, KY7 days ago
Man Throws Tray Of Food, Punches Employee At St. James Wendy's
Saint James, NY5 days ago
Florida Homeowner Returns From Vacation to Find a Squatter had Claimed Ownership of His House
Ocala, FL29 days ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy