Uber launches accounts for teens in Evansville

By Seth Austin,

8 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Uber launched a new feature in the Evansville on Thursday. Parents and guardians are now able to invite their teens to create a specialized account that will allow them to request their own rides and order food with parental supervision.

Parents or guardians can invite their teen through their family profile in the Uber app. The teen will receive a link to download the app, create their account and complete a mandatory safety onboarding process. Officials say the teen trips will have safety features automatically enabled, including PIN verification, live trip tracking, unexpected event alerts and access to Uber’s Safety Line.

“Teen accounts are built with transparency in mind so that there are no surprises for parents, teens, or drivers,” said Mariana Esteves, Product Manager at Uber. “We’re thrilled to offer this innovative feature to families in more cities across the US, with key safety features built into the heart of the experience. Whether their teen is getting a ride to an internship or heading home after soccer practice, parents will receive real-time notifications and can follow along with live trip tracking every step of the way. We’re committed to helping keep teens safe and getting families moving.”

Riders in the Evansville area will receive an email informing them about this new feature. To learn more, visit the teen accounts information page .

