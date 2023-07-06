Open in App
KELOLAND TV

More details released on body found near Sertoma Park

By Anna Peters,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Sioux Falls, SD newsLocal Sioux Falls, SD
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD5 hours ago
Mitchell Baseball termination; 2 arrested for forged checks; Missing teen found during traffic stop
Sioux Falls, SD8 hours ago
South Dakota woman “doing Jeep things” arrested for OWI
North Liberty, IA8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man, woman accused of trying to cash forged checks
Brookings, SD10 hours ago
3 deaths in Madison in 10 days; Mitchell baseball investigation; 21-year-old dies after near drowning
Madison, SD1 day ago
Photo comparison: Big Sioux River level over 3 years
Sioux Falls, SD23 hours ago
UPDATE: 2 taken to the hospital after Sioux Falls stabbing
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Sioux Falls man charged for public intox
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Attorney general, DCI to review officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD5 hours ago
Missing Missouri teen found during South Dakota traffic stop
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
3 deaths in 10 days, Madison first responders feeling the impact
Madison, SD1 day ago
Man charged after South Dakota man’s decomposing body found sticking out of garment bag
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Victim Dies Following July 4th Near Drowning
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
14-year-old missing out of Missouri found during Union County traffic stop
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Man Arrested Outside of a Sioux Falls Hy-Vee
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Sioux Falls woman first in U.S. to participate in new clinical trial
Sioux Falls, SD17 hours ago
Man who nearly drowned at West Lake Okoboji dies at hospital
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Motorcyclist killed in Minnehaha County crash
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
‘Could have been a lot worse’: Augie student recovering from firework blast
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
SD man’s body found sticking out of garment bag
Sioux Falls, SD4 days ago
City of Sioux Falls spends $50,000 to remind public to lock their vehicles
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Woman dies in house fire; 15 year old opens ice cream shop; Clear skies after morning storms
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
South Dakota Authorities Release Information on Motorcycle Crash that Killed Spirit Lake Man
Brandon, SD3 days ago
100 Miles in 100 Days challenge coming to an end
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
Two Sioux Falls women bit by dogs
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Names released in Lake County fatal crash
Madison, SD3 days ago
Woman dies in four wheeler accident near Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD4 days ago
Sioux Falls Man Arrested On Warrant For Passing Fake Checks In Sioux County
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Lake Benton hammered with hail tonight
Lake Benton, MN19 hours ago
Madison woman dies in house fire after family cookout
Madison, SD2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy