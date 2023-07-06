Rape investigation underway in Belmont County

Belmont County authorities are investigating a rape allegation.

The rape allegedly happened last weekend in the St. Clairsville area.

Officials say that more than one person could be accused of rape.

Detectives are currently working on the case and say the investigation is in its early stages.

Authorities said they would not be providing any other information regarding the case, at this time.

Stick with 7News for any updates.

