Michelle Wie West Gets Special Air Jordan 1 Cleats for Final Golf Tournament

By Victor Deng,

8 days ago
Michelle Wie West will be playing her last professional golf tournament this week when she tees up at the Pebble Beach Golf Links for this year’s U.S. Women’s Open Championship. To celebrate her legendary golf career, Jordan Brand has tapped West to create her own Air Jordan 1 Golf shoe.

West took to Instagram on Tuesday to unbox her new Air Jordan 1 High Golf collab ahead of its release this week.

The collaborative Michelle Wie West x Air Jordan 1 High Golf sneaker is equipped with a cream-colored leather upper that’s contrasted by gradient fade shoelaces and a special wave-inspired Swoosh logo on the sides. Blue Jordan “Wings” logo appears by the ankle collar while a special lace jewel is featured at the forefoot. Completing the look is a cream midsole and a semi-translucent outsole, with the word “Aloha” printed below.

“Got to inbox these special limited edition @jumpman23 golf shoes that the very talented @nike team and I designed together for my final @uswomensopen here at @pebblebeachresorts this week. There’s so many Easter eggs in these shoes so hope you can get a pair and search for them!,” West wrote for the Instagram caption.

In West’s illustrious professional golf career thus far, she has five LPGA wins including one major title win at the U.S. Women’s Open in 2014. West became the youngest player to qualify for a USGA amateur championship at age 10 and also became the youngest golfer to qualify for an LPGA Tour event.

According to West, her Michelle Wie West x Air Jordan 1 High Golf collab released yesterday at Nike.com but sizes for the sneaker have sold out. At the time of publication, West’s Nike “Wave” bucket hat and crewneck sweaters are still available on Nike’s website, with prices for the apparel ranging from $32 to $60.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.

