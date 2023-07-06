Open in App
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be in the Milwaukee area Saturday. Here's what to know.

By Hannah Kirby, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oBubV_0nI4zE1800

We'll pause the Barbie buzz for a sec to show some love for another iconic, pink-centric character.

The one, the only ... Hello Kitty.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, filled with treats and collectibles, will be swinging by the Milwaukee area this weekend on its 2023 U.S. tour, according to a news release.

Here's what to know, including where the "all-pink" truck will be at, its hours and the merch it'll be carrying.

When and where the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be stopping by the Milwaukee area

Saturday, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be stopping at Wauwatosa's Mayfair Mall, 2500 N. Mayfair Road, the news release said. It will be located near Barnes & Noble.

The truck's hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be selling

New Hello Kitty Cafe products will include a hoodie, T-shirt and cup plush, per the release.

Best-sellers that will be back include other Hello Kitty Cafe plush toys and giant cookies.

The truck will also be selling a glass mug with a sprinkle handle, a lunchbox, a lavender T-shirt, a canvas tote, a rainbow thermos, enamel pin sets, hand-decorated cookie sets and madeleine cookie sets.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is cashless

The truck only accepts credit and debit card payments — no cash, the release said.

More about the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck made its debut in October 2014 as part of Sanrio’s first food-related venture, according to the news release.

The truck has grown a strong social media presence over the years, with more than 351,000 followers on Instagram and 187,000 on Facebook.

The company's two Hello Kitty Cafe Trucks have traveled to more than 100 cities across the country, from Los Angeles to New York, the release said. The truck has been visiting the Milwaukee area annually.

Where the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be headed after Wisconsin

After Wisconsin, the truck will be stopping in St. Louis on July 15.

For more info, updates

For more information and updates, visit facebook.com/Hellokittycafetruck or instagram.com/hellokittycafetruck.

