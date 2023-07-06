Open in App
FOX59

Greenwood Park Mall to host public safety day

By Mike Coutee,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4esk94_0nI4zBMx00

INDIANAPOLIS — Greenwood Park Mall announced Public Safety Day, which will occur on July 15.

Local Greenwood law enforcement and first responders will be on site to share safety information, games, prizes and activities for kids of all ages.

The event will take place in the parking lot of TGI Friday’s located at 1251 US Highway 31 N.

In addition to the family fun, Greenwood Park Mall will unveil a new mural, dedicated to local law enforcement and first responders designed by a local artist. The mural will be located between T-Mobile and Kumo Japanese Steakhouse.

More activities will include a Fire Engine Bounce House, live music from a local DJ, games, giveaways and local food trucks.

“We’re excited to host this brand-new event for local families to enjoy,” said Tiffani Adkins, director of marketing and business development at Greenwood Park Mall. “We are honored for the opportunity to thank our local law enforcement and first responders with a dedicated wall mural, designed by a member of our very own community.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

