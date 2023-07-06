Mets Reportedly Cut Ties With Former Intriguing Red Sox Prospect; Would Reunion Make Sense?

One former member of the Boston Red Sox will be looking for a new home shortly.

Former Red Sox prospect Denyi Reyes officially was designated for assignment by the New York Mets to make space on the club's 40-man roster, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

"Mets roster moves: Jeff Brigham and Danny Mendick have been optioned to clear space for Trevor Gott and D.J. Stewart," DiComo said. "Denyi Reyes designated for assignment to clear 40-man space."

Reyes signed with the Red Sox as an international free agent in 2014 and worked his way through the organization's farm system, but never appeared in a big league game for Boston. The 26-year-old impressed in the minor leagues for the Red Sox and compiled an eye-popping 1.45 ERA in 15 appearances with the then Low-A Lowell Spinners in 2017 and then was even more impressive in 2018 pitching to a 1.97 ERA in 27 appearances -- including 24 starts -- with High-A Salem Red Sox and Greenville Drive.

The big righty was added to Boston's 40-man roster but he became a free agent after the 2021 campaign and signed with the Baltimore Orioles to a minor league contract. He appeared with the Triple-A Norfolk Tides and eventually made his big league debut with Baltimore. Reyes made three appearances with the Orioles in 2022 and compiled a 2.35 ERA.

Reyes signed with the Mets as a free agent ahead of the 2023 campaign to a minor league contract and worked his way up to the big leagues again. The righty struggled pitching to a 6.14 ERA in six appearances before being designated for assignment. The Mets will have a week to trade Reyes or teams can claim him off waivers before he can become a free agent once again.

Although he has struggled this season, he has shown some flashes throughout his professional career so far. Boston has dealt with a wide range of injuries so far this season and has had its depth tested. Reyes already has been in the Boston system so there already is somewhat of a level of comfort. If the Red Sox could sign him to a minor league deal and he was able to regain his past form, there would be some upside and he could provide bullpen depth. If his struggles continued in the minors, it wouldn't impact the big league club in any way. If the Red Sox were interested in a reunion, it couldn't hurt.

