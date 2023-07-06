Dry and comfortable temps to close out the week - Kelly

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Clearing skies and comfortable temperatures for a change are expected through at least Saturday. Humidity levels will be much lower, and only slim chances for showers are expected this weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Look for partly sunny skies and temps falling a bit short of average hitting the upper 70s. Skies will be mostly clear this evening with temps falling into the 60s by 9pm.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Cooler and less humid conditions are expected through the upcoming weekend, with another opportunity for showers this weekend into Monday. After a brief warmup on Monday, high temperatures will fall back to near normal for the rest of the work week.

TODAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. High: 80 Wind: N/NW 8-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Low: 53 Wind: NW 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High: 80 Wind: NE to S 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and at night. Low: 57 High: 80

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warmer with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 85

MONDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 88

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 62 High: 85

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and slightly cooler. Low: 59 High: 83

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. Low: 59 High: 83

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warmer, with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low: 60 High: 85

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm, with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low: 62 High: 86

COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.