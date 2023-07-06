Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Dry and comfortable temps to close out the week - Kelly
8 days ago
WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Clearing skies and comfortable temperatures for a change are expected through at least Saturday. Humidity levels will be much lower, and only slim chances for showers are expected this weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Look for partly sunny skies and temps falling a bit short of average hitting the upper 70s. Skies will be mostly clear this evening with temps falling into the 60s by 9pm.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Cooler and less humid conditions are expected through the upcoming weekend, with another opportunity for showers this weekend into Monday. After a brief warmup on Monday, high temperatures will fall back to near normal for the rest of the work week.
TODAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. High: 80 Wind: N/NW 8-15 MPH
Comments / 0