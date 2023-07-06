Open in App
Shore News Network

Police Investigate Fatal Shooting on Catholic University Campus in Northeast D.C.

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
D.C. Police Launch Manhunt for Vehicle Involved in Fatal Shooting at Howard University
Washington, DC3 hours ago
55-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot In D.C.
Washington, DC4 hours ago
D.C. Police Search For Vehicle Tied to Monday Night Shooting
Washington, DC3 hours ago
Desperate Search For 14-Year-Old Boy Missing In D.C
Washington, DC3 hours ago
27-year-old D.C. man shot and killed inside Oxon Hill convenience store
Oxon Hill, MD1 day ago
Six Arrested for Pack Robberies, Carjackings
Washington, DC8 hours ago
19-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
Baltimore, MD4 hours ago
Police investigating deadly shooting in Clinton, asking for public help
Clinton, MD2 days ago
Three Shot in Southeast D.C.
Washington, DC2 days ago
Police investigating deadly stabbing in Seat Pleasant
Seat Pleasant, MD2 days ago
Man shot in Leg Overnight in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD7 hours ago
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA19 hours ago
Man Shot In The Head Killed In Baltimore
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Fatal Motorcycle Collision Under Investigation by Montgomery County Police
Dunedin, FL1 day ago
Four suspects in ski masks assault woman in Glen Burnie robbery
Glen Burnie, MD5 hours ago
Dating App Leads to Robbery in Annapolis
Annapolis, MD5 hours ago
Teenager Robbed in Laurel Shoe Sale Gone Wrong
Laurel, MD5 hours ago
Traffic Stop in Annapolis Leads to Drug and Weapons Seizure
Annapolis, MD5 hours ago
Wave of Vehicle Thefts Reported in Stafford Township
Stafford Township, NJ8 hours ago
St. Mary’s County woman wins $50k playing lottery tickets at local Moose Lodge
Mechanicsville, MD1 day ago
Walkersville Mother Hits $50k Jackpot on Lottery Ticket
Walkersville, MD27 minutes ago
Annapolis nurse wins $30k on lottery scratch off
Annapolis, MD2 days ago
Marbury Mom Wins 100k on Lottery Scratch Off Ticket
Marbury, MD29 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy