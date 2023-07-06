Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
Lansing State Journal
Family of Wynter Cole Smith releases statement about the 2-year-old
By Krystal Nurse, Lansing State Journal,
8 days ago
LANSING — The family of 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith released a statement Thursday regarding the child's death.
In the statement, the family said, “We are heartbroken over the loss of our beautiful daughter, granddaughter, cousin, niece and big sister, Wynter Cole Smith. Wynter’s brief but bright life was taken from her unnecessarily; and we will grieve her death forever."
They've requested the Michigan Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pursue legislation that would have "multiple violent offenders remain in jail or prison as they are tragically a threat to all of us."
The family has planned a vigil for 6 p.m. July 7 near First Church of the Redeemed, 9360 Van Dyke, in Detroit.
Comments / 0