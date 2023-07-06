Family of Wynter Cole Smith releases statement about the 2-year-old

LANSING — The family of 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith released a statement Thursday regarding the child's death.

In the statement, the family said, “We are heartbroken over the loss of our beautiful daughter, granddaughter, cousin, niece and big sister, Wynter Cole Smith. Wynter’s brief but bright life was taken from her unnecessarily; and we will grieve her death forever."

Wynter's body was found in Detroit on Wednesday after she had been missing from her Lansing home since late Sunday night. Rashad Trice, who has been charged with assaulting Wynter's mother, is believed to be responsible for Wynter's disappearance.

The family thanked the FBI, law enforcement, the Dock Ellis Foundation and volunteers for assisting in the search for Wynter.

They've requested the Michigan Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pursue legislation that would have "multiple violent offenders remain in jail or prison as they are tragically a threat to all of us."

The family has planned a vigil for 6 p.m. July 7 near First Church of the Redeemed, 9360 Van Dyke, in Detroit.

Support local journalism and get unlimited digital access! Subscribe for only $1 for six months!

Contact reporter Krystal Nurse at 517-267-1344 or knurse@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @KrystalRNurse.