Keke Palmer’s boyfriend, Darius Jackson, deletes social media after shaming actress for sexy outfit

By Eileen Reslen,

8 days ago

If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.

Darius Jackson deactivated his Twitter and Instagram after hundreds ridiculed him for shaming his girlfriend, Keke Palmer, for a sexy outfit she wore to an Usher concert.

The fitness instructor had accounts on both social media platforms under the handle @dvulton, but as of Thursday, the pages stated, “This account doesn’t exist” and “Sorry, this page isn’t available,” respectively.

Jackson was slammed after he criticized Palmer, 29, for dancing with Usher, 44, to his hit “There Goes My Baby,” while wearing a sheer stretch-tulle Givenchy dress that showcased her bum.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” the disgruntled boyfriend, who shares a 4-month-old son with the “Hustlers” actress, wrote in the now-deleted tweet at the time.

Darius Jackson deleted his Instagram and Twitter following his controversial remarks about Keke Palmer.
Jackson disapproved of a sexy outfit that Palmer wore to an Usher concert.
The sheer dress was designed by Givenchy.
Some believed Jackson was out of line for calling out Palmer in public.

“Keke Palmer’s man stepped out there and made the mistake of putting an in-house dialogue out there on social media and #TwitterCSI done pulled every receipt but that man’s immunization records. Tough scene,” journalist Jemele Hill tweeted .

Another agreed , writing, “Keke Palmers baby daddy displayed clown behavior as soon as he decided to try to shame her online. It is completely okay to disagree with your S/O – IN PRIVATE, not for everyone to see. 🙄🤡”

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” Jackson said of Palmer, with whom she shares a 4-month-old son.
However, some thought Jackson’s viewpoint was problematic in general, regardless of the time or place.

“Horrible take I keep seeing. As if the issue with what Darius Jackson said to Keke Palmer is that he said it publicly and not that he said it at all,” one person pointed out .

“It was shaming, sexist, and controlling and I’m not here for a man telling a woman what she should not wear in any context.”

Jackson was called “sexist” for his remarks about Palmer’s outfit.
He was also called a hypocrite because he’s also showed some skin on social media.
Others also thought Jackson was being hypocritical since he had previously posted a “thirst trap” of himself wearing only boxers on his now-deleted Instagram.

Despite the backlash, the father of one initially doubled down on his controversial remark .

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet Wednesday.

Jackson initially defended his viewpoint.

Meanwhile, Palmer has remained unbothered amid the entire fiasco and has not directly addressed her boyfriend’s comments.

The “Nope” star took to Instagram Wednesday night to share even more snaps from her fun time at Usher’s concert and captioned a slideshow in part, “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late.”

Palmer and Jackson have been dating since 2021 and went public with their relationship later that year. They welcomed their son, Leo, in February 2023.

