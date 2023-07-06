Open in App
The Staten Island Advance

Colorado State University researchers up 2023 Atlantic hurricane season forecast

By Joseph Ostapiuk,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Earth experiences hottest June on record: NOAA
New York City, NY1 day ago
Thunderstorms soak New York City for Friday morning rush hour; muggy, hot day on tap
Staten Island, NY10 hours ago
Will spotted lanternflies be a pest in New York forever? Experts weigh in on the future of the insects.
New York City, NY12 hours ago
Hail, gusty winds possible as impending storms approach NYC, says NWS
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
Coronavirus spread widely among deer, then likely passed back to humans: Study
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
N.Y. swimmer pulled from water off Bradley Beach, N.J. dies in hospital
Bradley Beach, NJ6 hours ago
Staten Island electeds to introduce zoning provision restricting placement of lithium-ion battery sites
Staten Island, NY2 hours ago
Scams in romance, business across U.S. tied to Staten Island pair and others, feds say
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
Staten Island obituaries for July 13, 2023
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
Food giveaway set for 2 locations on Staten Island Saturday
Staten Island, NY1 hour ago
After 3 days, the final 4 hit the links at the Jody’s Memorial Matchplay Championship Finals (57 photos)
Staten Island, NY21 hours ago
7 things to do on Staten Island this weekend: Bird-watching tour, dance party, bowling and more
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
Celebrate ‘the sounds of Staten Island and beyond’ with this six-week-long Summer Showcase Series
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
Staten Island man details close encounter with car thief as N.J. crews prowl on South Shore
Staten Island, NY12 hours ago
Internet access allows immigrant communities to thrive (opinion)
New York City, NY12 hours ago
Off-price department store retailer Burlington to open second Staten Island store
Staten Island, NY5 hours ago
Staten Island’s 200-year-old Pavilion on the Terrace | Then and now
Staten Island, NY10 hours ago
FDNY responds to report of fire at South Beach Houses on Staten Island
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
Carmel Richmond Health Care & Rehabilitation Center marks half century of service to the community
Staten Island, NY2 hours ago
Feeding ministry for Staten Island Mexican community shuts down along with church
Staten Island, NY11 hours ago
Migrants now make up more than half of homeless people under NYC care
New York City, NY2 days ago
‘Summer Kickoff’ event on Staten Island connects the community through music, story time and more
Staten Island, NY2 hours ago
Staten Island Eats: Food editor dishes on all things food | From the Scene Podcast
Staten Island, NY5 hours ago
Poll: Who was South Shore’s MVP for the LL District 24 12s All-Star Baseball Tournament?
Staten Island, NY2 days ago
‘A lot of good memories’ -- Former Yankees All-Star Robinson Cano turns up on Staten Island, at his old stomping grounds
Staten Island, NY7 hours ago
Target opens new small-format store in N.J.
Eatontown, NJ1 day ago
Well-known Staten Island esthetician launches spa party business for kids
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect Arrested, Pleads Not Guilty On Long Island
Massapequa Park, NY6 minutes ago
NYC Mayor Adams to host Staten Island town hall next week; here’s how to sign up
New York City, NY2 days ago
National Ice Cream Day is Sunday. How to cash in on some sweet freebies, discounts.
Staten Island, NY11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy