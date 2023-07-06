Open in App
WOWK 13 News

Carper attends Kanawha County Commission meeting for first time after stroke, wrongdoing allegations

By Mark CurtisIsaac Taylor,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447Ied_0nI4vLL300

UPDATE (5:04 p.m. on Thursday, July 6): Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper is at the commission meeting Thursday night. This is the first time he has attended since suffering a stroke amid allegations of lewd behavior.

Carper says he is not able to comment on the incident at this time.

“As you know that matter is in legal proceedings. The individual responsible for that has indicated he really wants to let them go through the process,” Carper saido. “I’m here to conduct a meeting, so that’s my answer.”

When asked if he would address the incident publicly during the meeting, Carper said, “I think I answered your question. I appreciate you being here. Thank you for the question,” before walking into the commission meeting room.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper is expected to be at the commission meeting Thursday night, a source familiar with the matter told 13 News. This will be the first time he has attended a commission meeting since suffering a stroke amid allegations of lewd behavior.

Carper has been under a microscope since May 15 when a woman called 911 from Daniel Boone Park in Charleston saying a man – later identified as Carper – had indecently exposed himself to her. He has not been at a meeting since these allegations came to light. He also suffered a stroke and underwent open-heart surgery during this time.

TIMELINE: Kent Carper Investigation

Carper’s family said it was a medical issue that led to an “awful misunderstanding.” The investigation has been turned over to a special prosecutor and the West Virginia State Police.

Meanwhile, 13 News continues to seek more information and public records on this case, having filed Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA requests, for police body-cam footage and police reports.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charleston, WV newsLocal Charleston, WV
WV Board of Education Updated on Counties Under Intervention
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Charleston woman pleads guilty to stealing firearms from businesses around Kanawha County
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Customers awarded $100K against alleged unlicensed home improvement contractor in West Virginia
Hurricane, WV2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Beckley Police Department officer reacts to Council decision on pay raise
Beckley, WV1 day ago
Community discusses ordinance banning minors from ‘adult live performances’ at parks & rec meeting
Hurricane, WV20 hours ago
Storm causes damage in Ravenswood
Ravenswood, WV19 hours ago
Graduations for Kanawha County Schools moving solely to Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center
Charleston, WV3 days ago
Companies owned by West Virginia governor agree to catch up on mine safety fines
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Person shoots at Charleston home
Charleston, WV7 hours ago
School board unanimously approves restroom microphones
Charleston, WV3 days ago
Part of Corridor G closed after crash
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Man found guilty of 1st-degree murder in 2018 Huntington shooting
Huntington, WV23 hours ago
Man dies in motorcycle crash in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Woman entrapped after vehicle flips in Kanawha County, dispatchers say
Saint Albans, WV2 days ago
Man on trial for 2018 Huntington murder
Huntington, WV2 days ago
Sanitation worker in Wyoming County killed while on the job
Oceana, WV1 day ago
Woman pleads guilty to ‘Smoke & Mirrors’ meth charge
Charleston, WV20 hours ago
Man killed in Charleston motorcycle crash late Tuesday
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Local man among those who win West Virginia Lottery drawing
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Testimony begins in 2018 Huntington murder trial
Huntington, WV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy