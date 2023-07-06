Open in App
Tampa Free Press - TFP

2 Florida Men Plead Guilty To Armed Robbery Of Postal Carriers

By Local - Liz Shultz,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MKi6T_0nI4uDNs00

Two Florida men have pleaded guilty in connection with their robbery spree of postal carriers in Florida.

Jacoby Jules Colon, 20, Ocala, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob postal carriers, armed postal robbery, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

He faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in federal prison for the conspiracy offense, up to 25 years imprisonment for the robbery offenses, a minimum mandatory consecutive sentence of 7 years, and up to life in prison for the firearm offense. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 20, 2023.

In the news: Florida Man Charged In 1975 ‘Nation River Lady’ Cold Case Murder Of Tennessee Woman

arius Rodney Capers, 19, Ocala, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob postal carriers and attempted robbery of a postal carrier. Capers faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 18, 2023.

According to their plea agreements, Colon and Capers robbed three postal carriers.

In addition, Capers attempted to rob a fourth postal carrier. On September 14, 2022, Colon and Capers robbed a postal carrier in Ft. Lauderdale and stole his arrow key, which is a master key used to open U.S. mail receptacles.

Then, on October 4 and October 6, 2022, the pair robbed two postal carriers in Orlando, stealing their arrow keys. During the October 6 robbery, Colon brandished a firearm and threatened the carrier. During all three robberies, Capers was the lookout and getaway driver.

On October 25, 2022, Capers attempted to rob a fourth postal carrier in Tampa but abandoned his effort when the carrier resisted.

In the news: Poll: Florida Remains Top Destination For Those Looking To Leave Their Current State

U.S. Postal Inspectors witnessed Capers and Colon using one of the stolen arrow keys to access a mail collection box in the parking lot of the Azalea Park Post Office. The pair admitted to stealing mail to further engage in check fraud.

U.S. Postal Inspectors executed search warrants at a hotel in Orlando where Capers had been staying and at the homes of Colon and Capers in Ocala. They recovered several pieces of stolen mail, fraudulent checks, ski masks, and several firearms. They also located a photo sent by Colon to Capers which depicted one of the stolen arrow keys worn by Colon.

This case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Ocala Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Android Users, Click To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook and Twitter . Signup for our free newsletter .

We can’t do this without your help; visit our GiveSendGo page and donate any dollar amount; every penny helps.

Advertisement

2 Florida Men Plead Guilty To Armed Robbery Of Postal Carriers

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Florida Man Pleads Guilty In $233K ‘Rideshare’ Wire Fraud Scheme
Kissimmee, FL10 hours ago
Florida Teen Arrested After Stabbing Fellow Teen On The Beach
Rosemary Beach, FL5 hours ago
Florida man sentenced to federal prison for dealing cocaine
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Nurse In Florida Arrested For Pawning Jewelry She Claimed Were ‘Family Jewels’
Jensen Beach, FL1 day ago
Florida teen accused of running dark web cybercrime operation shut down, suspects facing charges
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Armed kidnapping suspect arrested at Wawa gas station: HCSO
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Florida Highway Patrol Investigating Early Morning Death Of Lecanto Woman
Lecanto, FL1 day ago
Missing 41-Year-Old Kimberly Secor Located Safe
Port Richey, FL10 hours ago
Florida Child Predator Arrested After Ditching GPS Tracking Device And Overdosing
Brooksville, FL2 days ago
Tampa Police Looking For Valet Luxury Auto Theft Suspects, One Stole A Lamborghini
Tampa, FL3 hours ago
Pinellas County Deputies Say Between 50 To 100 Animals Perished In Madeira Beach Fire
Madeira Beach, FL5 hours ago
Florida Boy Dies After Dog Attack, Ahead of New Law That Bars Local Bans on Pit Bulls
North Port, FL1 day ago
Hillsborough woman convicted in Florida Lottery winner killing wants new trial
Plant City, FL2 days ago
Florida man arrested after deputies recovered 88 grams of cocaine, false ID, officials say
Osteen, FL2 days ago
Tampa Man Sentenced To Over 7 Years For Dealing Cocaine
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Tampa Man Gets 18 Years After Buying Guns, Plotting Attacks To Aid ISIS
Tampa, FL20 hours ago
Polk County Sheriff Arrests Haines City Man In Deadly 104 MPH Jeep Crash
Haines City, FL1 day ago
Member of Morse family lands in jail after caught behind wheel of Tesla
Wildwood, FL2 days ago
2 Children, 13 Animals Removed From Beverly Hills Home In Deplorable Condition
Beverly Hills, FL3 hours ago
Pasco Deputies Need Your Help To ID New Port Richey Car Burglar
New Port Richey, FL2 days ago
Florida Woman Claims $1 Million Top Prize On $10 Lottery Scratch-Off
Winter Park, FL6 hours ago
Tampa Man Killed After Fiery Wrong-Way Crash On I-75 Exit Ramp
Tampa, FL5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy