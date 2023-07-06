2 Florida Men Plead Guilty To Armed Robbery Of Postal Carriers

Two Florida men have pleaded guilty in connection with their robbery spree of postal carriers in Florida.

Jacoby Jules Colon, 20, Ocala, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob postal carriers, armed postal robbery, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

He faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in federal prison for the conspiracy offense, up to 25 years imprisonment for the robbery offenses, a minimum mandatory consecutive sentence of 7 years, and up to life in prison for the firearm offense. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 20, 2023.

arius Rodney Capers, 19, Ocala, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob postal carriers and attempted robbery of a postal carrier. Capers faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 18, 2023.

According to their plea agreements, Colon and Capers robbed three postal carriers.

In addition, Capers attempted to rob a fourth postal carrier. On September 14, 2022, Colon and Capers robbed a postal carrier in Ft. Lauderdale and stole his arrow key, which is a master key used to open U.S. mail receptacles.

Then, on October 4 and October 6, 2022, the pair robbed two postal carriers in Orlando, stealing their arrow keys. During the October 6 robbery, Colon brandished a firearm and threatened the carrier. During all three robberies, Capers was the lookout and getaway driver.

On October 25, 2022, Capers attempted to rob a fourth postal carrier in Tampa but abandoned his effort when the carrier resisted.

U.S. Postal Inspectors witnessed Capers and Colon using one of the stolen arrow keys to access a mail collection box in the parking lot of the Azalea Park Post Office. The pair admitted to stealing mail to further engage in check fraud.

U.S. Postal Inspectors executed search warrants at a hotel in Orlando where Capers had been staying and at the homes of Colon and Capers in Ocala. They recovered several pieces of stolen mail, fraudulent checks, ski masks, and several firearms. They also located a photo sent by Colon to Capers which depicted one of the stolen arrow keys worn by Colon.

This case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Ocala Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

