19 Insanely Budget-Friendly Target Deals To Fill Your Fridge in July

We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

Target customers can find exclusive items at unbeatable prices this month.

And with a ton of new summer items, you can save on groceries and put your purchases and your savings toward vacations and other exciting activities.

When you head to Target this July, remember these fantastic fridge items.

Earn 2% cash rewards at grocery stores and Costco

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Rates and fees is a powerful rewards card that allows you to earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases — including on groceries, even at warehouse stores like Costco.

New cardholders can also earn a one-time cash rewards bonus — $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months!

If you’re looking for a powerful rewards card that offers an extended intro APR period, look no further, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card checks that box too!

This card also offers an intro APR of 0% for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (then 19.99%, 24.99%, or 29.99% variable). Which is great for someone who wants a break from high interest rates, while still earning rewards.

The best part? There's no annual fee.

OliPop Cherry Cola 4-Pack

Price: $9.49

This new probiotic soda now comes in a classic cherry cola flavor.

Sip on a can this summer while supporting your digestive health. Olipop also has other flavors, like root beer and lemon-lime.

Get expert advice on making more money - sent straight to your inbox.

Good & Gather Medium Serrano Pepper Salsa

Price: $3.99

Keep your fridge stocked with fresh flavor and heat.

This medium-heat salsa will add a little spice to your summer party or taco night. And at this bargain price, why not grab a mild or spicy variety, too?

Naked Tropical Protein Smoothie

Price: $3.79

Summer is a busy season, so stay hydrated and keep your energy levels up with this protein smoothie.

This tropical smoothie only needs to be shaken before it's enjoyed and is a delicious way to cool down.

Get a protection plan on all your appliances

Did you know if your air conditioner stops working, your homeowner’s insurance won’t cover it? Same with plumbing, electrical issues, appliances, and more. Not being able to make repairs could leave you in a bad situation — but a home warranty could protect you against surprise expenses.

Whether you’re a brand-new homeowner or you’ve owned your home for years, a plan from Choice Home Warranty could pick up the slack where homeowner’s insurance falls short.

If a covered system in your home breaks down, you can call their hotline 24/7 for assistance to get it repaired. They have a network of over 15,000 technicians that can assist you, making sure any issue can be taken care of swiftly — without breaking the bank.

Not sure if it’s for you? Rest easy: they were named one of the "Best Home Warranty Companies" by US News 360 Reviews and were awarded Best Company's 2020 Consumer's Choice Award. For a limited time, you can get your first month free when you sign up for a Single Payment home warranty plan.

Good & Gather Asian-Style Chopped Salad Kit

Price: $3.99

Looking for a quick, easy meal that’s big on flavor?

This chopped salad kit comes with everything you need for an Asian-style dinner. Just add your favorite protein from Target, like tofu or even orange chicken.

Chobani Flip S’mores 4-Pack

Price: $5.19

These yogurt cups take a classic summertime treat and add a delicious twist.

Enjoy your campfire s’mores in a convenient way with this yogurt snack. Pack it in your lunch for work or have it as dessert or breakfast on your vacation.

Good & Gather Grilled Fajita Chicken Breast Strips

Price: $9.99

Meal planning for your summer doesn’t have to be stressful.

With these ready-made fajita chicken strips, you can easily make a fajita bowl, nachos, or other quick meals. And they’re already packed full of flavor, so all you have to do is heat and eat.

Favorite Day Extra Creamy Whipped Dairy Topping

Price: $3.69

Get a value-sized can of whipped cream for a reasonable price.

This extra creamy variety can top fresh fruit, pies, cakes, and more summertime treats. Keep a can (or two) in your fridge to add some pizzazz to any dessert.

Pillsbury Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Price: $5.89

Got a craving for freshly-baked cookies?

This value-sized cookie dough roll comes in a popular flavor: chocolate chip. And you can even safely eat the dough on its own if you want a real treat.

Good & Gather Lobster Bisque

Price: $4.99

Get the taste of the sea from your local Target.

This lobster bisque is a handy soup to have in your fridge. Elevate your dinner night with this rich and creamy starter.

Shave up to $300 off your next Costco trip

Before you shop at Costco again, consider this: There’s a way you could earn $300 to spend on your next Costco trip … with hardly any extra effort.

$300?

Yep! That’s the amount you can earn when you open a new U.S. Bank Smartly® Checking account online and complete qualifying activities1 .

Complete the following steps to earn $300:

Enroll in online banking or the U.S. Bank Mobile App Complete two or more direct deposits of $6,000 or more

Once you complete the above requirements, you can then use that extra $300 to cover a portion of your next Costco trip!

Important: You must complete the above steps in the first 90 days of opening your account online, and must reside in AZ, AR, CA, CO, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, NC, ND, OH, OR, SD, TN, UT, WA, WI, WY to be eligible for Checking account.

Grillo’s Fresh Pickle Chips

Price: $4.99

Make sure your burger night has everything you need, like these pickle chips.

You can get the fresh pickle taste at Target’s low prices. And here’s a tip: Try making your own fried pickles this summer with this staple ingredient.

Tazo Passion Herbal Tea

Price: $3.99

There’s no need to visit your local cafe to get an interesting tea tea.

This iced herbal tea combines hibiscus, orange peel, and cinnamon for a fusion of flavors. Lounge by the pool or in the sand with a refreshing cup.

Good & Gather Brownie Batter Dessert Hummus

Price: $3.49

If you haven’t tried dessert hummus, you may want to add this to your shopping list.

This Target brand variety tastes like brownie batter and makes for an indulgent treat. Dip your favorite fruits or crunchy bites into this delightful dip.

Ripple Kids Plant-Based Milk

Price: $4.99

Here’s a dairy-free milk made with kids in mind.

Pour a glass of this plant-based milk with your kids’ meals for more protein and health benefits. This may just become their new favorite for smoothies, cereals, and dunking their cookies.

Impossible Burger Patties

Price: $5.29

Even vegetarians and vegans can enjoy a typical summer grill-out.

With Impossible Burger patties, you can enjoy the taste and texture of the real thing. These plant-based patties can also be seasoned with your favorite burger blends for an authentic taste.

Good & Gather Charcuterie Bites

Price: $2.99

Take your charcuterie with you anywhere!

These on-the-go snacks can make a picnic of any outing. You can keep these in your fridge for a midday snack or savory movie night treat.

Tillamook Triple Cheddar Blend

Price: $4.29

This farm-style shredded cheese is a blend of three types of cheddar.

Use it for your cheese dips, nachos, and more this summer. And at this price, you can try some more of Tillamook's scrumptious cheese products.

Dole Orange Peach Mango Juice

Price: $2.99

Get your daily dose of vitamin C with a cup of this tropical juice.

Choose from Dole’s orange peach mango or pineapple orange banana for a summery sip. You can also make your own easy popsicles using just this ingredient!

Egglife Egg White Wraps

Price: $5.99

You can make an easy breakfast burrito with the egg built in.

These egg-white wraps are high in protein and low in calories, carbs, and fat. Prepare your wraps beforehand so you can enjoy a nutritious breakfast on the road.

Good & Gather Classic Guacamole Singles

Price: $5.29

Bring the party to your fridge with these guacamole singles!

Top off your toast or dip your favorite tortilla chips in these handy snack-sized cups. Plus, these are packed with a good portion of your daily fiber.

Bottom line

With such a wide range of summer products, you could spend days shopping at Target and still keep more money in your wallet.

You may also want to check out their discounted products to see what they’re rolling out for the season to make room for school supplies.

More from FinanceBuzz:

9 things you must do before the next recession.

Can you retire early? Take this quiz and find out.

Lucrative, Flat-Rate Cash Rewards

Current Offer

$200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months

Annual Fee

$0

Rewards Rate

Earn 2% cash rewards on purchases