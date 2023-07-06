Open in App
Complexity replace paiN in field for IEM Cologne

By Sportsnaut,

8 days ago

Complexity Gaming have replaced paiN Gaming in the 24-team field for IEM Cologne 2023.

The Brazilian team withdrew from the tournament due to the unavailability of one of their players.

The $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competition runs from July 26 through Aug. 6.

Complexity will go to Germany with a lineup featuring the recently acquired Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski.

–Field Level Media

