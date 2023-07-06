Humane agents advocate for pets and farm animals safety

According to the Special Reports team at Veterinarians.org, 10 million animals die yearly from abuse-related issues in the United States.

An Athens County resident advocating for the rights of these neglected and abused animals is local Humane Agent Jazzma Quinn.

Quinn’s primary job is to investigate alleged animal abuse and neglect reports and check these claims’ validity. She also performs various outreach-oriented duties that strive to teach people how to care for animals properly.

Helping citizens

While the Athens County Dog Warden deals with dogs, the Athens County Humane Society deals with the county’s other animals that receive human care — livestock, horses, cats, rabbits and more.

One task involves creating outreach brochures. The materials Quinn helps create give people with trouble caring for their pets/animals information on how and where to reach out for help.

Angela Marx is the executive director of the Athens County Humane Society.

“The most common reports of animal cruelty or neglect that our Athens County humane agents receive concern animals lacking food, water or shelter necessary to maintain a healthy life,” she said.

Quinn said that a big part of her job is to learn what people need assistance with and help educate them. Her job often involves working with seniors who — while they love their pets — can’t properly care for them anymore.

“In cases where we’re dealing with older people, we start out by doing three to four wellness checks to encourage the owner to make an effort to change,” Quinn said. “Because — if it’s at all possible — we really want them to be able to take care of their animals on their own.

“Our goal is to motivate owners to make some changes in the way they’re caring for their animals,” Quinn added. “If they do follow through, then the animals stand a better chance of being able to stay in their own home.”

In cases of abuse

If a pet/animal is being abused, Quinn sets up a series of visits with the owner to try and get them to become more responsible for their animal’s well-being.

However, if the owners choose not to accept the help and their actions reach criminal status, agents often have no choice but to seize the animals. In such cases, the seized animals are taken to a foster home or the Athens County Dog Shelter.

“Upon rescuing animals, our agents throughly investigate the environment, circumstances and people involved in these criminal,” Marx said. “Legal procedure and protocols, reviewing and handling evidence, and interviewing witnesses are necessary steps required to ensure that those who harm animals are brought to justice.”

Crimes committed against animals come in two categories: misdemeanor and felony. Anyone found guilty could face probation, have to pay restitution or not be allowed to own animals for a specific amount of time.

The emotional toll

Perhaps the hardest part of becoming a humane agent is the emotional toll the job can take on agents, Quinn said.

“It can be really tough dealing with people who don’t want our help,” Quinn said. “Seizing animals can be really rough on us — especially when we have nowhere to place them.

“Sometimes we end up taking them home ourselves,” Quinn recalled.

How should local citizens report suspected animal abuse? Quinn advises taking a picture of the animal and its living conditions. Next, they should send that picture to the Athens County Humane Society’s official homepage and the owner’s name and address through the form at athenshumane.org/report .

Marx advises, “For our agents to respond and provide help as quickly as possible, they must be provided with a complete and truthful report from an individual with direct information.”

She elaborated, “Reports made with vague information or provided second or third hand are often not sufficient in allowing them to pursue an investigation.”

Previously, Athens County Dog Pound employees performed tasks now done by humane agents.

“Now, because Athens County has these humane agents, they make our job easier by doing all the work that goes into each investigation of suspected animal cruelty,” Current Athens County Dog Warden Ryan Gillette said.

Job requirements

To become a humane agent, people must have a valid driver’s license, a level of maturity and good judgment and complete a 36-hour training course.

In addition, applicants must complete a self-defense course. Marx explained, “In the field of cruelty investigation, walking into the unknown is an every day occurrence.”

She added, “Whether rescuing an animal from a dangerous situation, or dealing with unpredictable animals — and often their more unpredictable owners — our agents put their personal safety on the line.”

Prospective humane agents also are expected to work irregular hours. In Quinn’s case, including wellness checks, doing research and going to court, she usually puts in 40-plus hours a week.

Although having an understanding partner isn’t an official job requirement, Quinn conveyed that having a supportive husband has been essential to her success-especially when it involved bringing unexpected new foster animals home.

“Thank goodness I have a patient husband!” Quinn said. “I’m so fortunate to have someone who understands why I do what I do.”

Quinn recommends potential applicants start by volunteering at the Athens County Humane Society. She believes this will help people get their foot in the door and get them to start asking questions before deciding if this is the right career path for them.

She shared, “Although this job can be hard, from the reaction I’ve gotten from the public so far, i feel like we’re really making a difference in the community.”

For information on the Athens County Humane Society, ask to receive their quarterly newsletter by contacting info@athenshumane.org.