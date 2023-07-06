Open in App
AdventHealth explores new construction projects at busy hospital

By WFTV.com News Staff, Ryan Lynch,

8 days ago
Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

AdventHealth is mulling the idea of growing one of its active Central Florida hospital campuses.

The Altamonte Springs-based nonprofit health system is considering expanding its existing AdventHealth East Orlando emergency room and adding a parking garage to replace the property’s eastern surface parking lot, according to an application submitted to Orange County on June 30. The application does not include the size of those projects.

AdventHealth East Orlando currently has 295 beds and the emergency department is on the east side of the hospital’s main building. AdventHealth representatives were not immediately available for comment.

