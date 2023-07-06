Company to lay off dozens of workers at its Lake Nona headquarters

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando-based subsidiary Voxx Automotive Corp., the automotive division of consumer electronics manufacturer Voxx International Corp., plans to lay off 54 Lake Nona workers.

Voxx International makes electronic products for vehicles, home theaters, security systems and more.

The workers will be laid off from its 115,000-square-foot headquarters and warehouse at 351 J. Lawson Blvd. in southeast Orlando’s Lake Nona community, according to a June 29 notification to the state.

