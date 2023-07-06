Open in App
WREG

Dog dies after being stabbed, set on fire in Millington

By Quametra Wilborn,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19orlz_0nI4rG4G00

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Millington man is behind bars after police say he tortured and killed a dog.

Millington Police say 32-year-old Cordell Mack is charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals for allegedly setting a dog on fire and stabbing it to death.

Memphis Animal Shelter fills up due to extreme heat

Neighbors told WREG they could hear the dog in pain. “I hear this dog, and it’s just screaming bloody murder. I’ve never heard a dog yell like this before,” Carolyn Lagle said.

Lagle says she was sitting on her porch when she heard the terrifying cry Wednesday morning.  “This dog was just going on and on and I was going to call the police. I started to but I couldn’t tell them where it was.”

The sound came from a house just a few doors down Tecumseh Street in Millington.

When police arrived, they said they found a black and gray pitbull in the backyard suffering from several lacerations and burnt skin and hair. Officers say they also found a large knife with blood on the blade.

Animal Services were called to the scene, but the dog was already dead.

Woman rescued after tree falls on car in Dyer County

The dog’s owner claims Mack, who is a relative, stabbed the dog repeatedly while it ran around the yard on fire. In a police statement, the owner says he does not understand why this happened.

We tried talking to the dog’s owner, but she didn’t want to speak with us.

Reports say a neighbor claimed that Mack attempted to pour lighter fluid on his dogs on the other side of the fence. We contacted that neighbor, but he declined to comment on the situation.

However, he reassured us that his dogs were okay.

📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.

📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.

📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South .

Millington PD said when they arrested Mack, he had blood on his hands and shirt. Family members say Mack suffers from mental illness.

Cordell Mack is currently being held on a $25,000 bond. He’s due back in court for a bail hearing tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Memphis, TN newsLocal Memphis, TN
10-year-old calls police after man is fatally stabbed in home
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Man injured in Parkway Village shooting
Memphis, TN22 hours ago
Accused Collierville clinic shooter had previous attempted murder charge; purchased gun days before shooting
Memphis, TN4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Raleigh shooting leaves man dead, suspect detained
Memphis, TN8 hours ago
Collierville Police chief praises actions of Campbell Clinic workers during shooting
Collierville, TN1 hour ago
Former police officer wants no jail time for crash that killed 2 people; families outraged
Memphis, TN17 hours ago
2 injured, vehicle overturns in Midtown crash
Memphis, TN20 hours ago
Woman accused of illegally connecting power to home
Memphis, TN23 hours ago
Suspect in custody after pregnant girlfriend paralyzed in shooting
Memphis, TN1 day ago
12-year-old, three teens arrested for carjacking in Cordova
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Former MSCS superintendent carjacked after fender-bender on I-40
Memphis, TN21 hours ago
Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting woman
Memphis, TN3 hours ago
Week before doctor's death, Germantown Police responded to two calls at Campbell Clinic involving murder suspect
Germantown, TN1 day ago
Detective Who Criticized Cops About Tyre Nichols Death Is Dead
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Larry Pickens, suspect charged with killing surgeon, appears in Collierville court
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Two seriously injured after Southwest Memphis shooting
Memphis, TN1 day ago
3 teens, 12-year-old charged in carjackings from Downtown to Cordova
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Woman accused of stealing from dead former officer has record
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Stolen car leads to arrests in Covington shooting
Covington, TN22 hours ago
New information about Campbell Clinic shooting suspect released
Collierville, TN1 day ago
Woman accused of shooting into hotel room full of children
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Stolen Madison County vehicle recovered in Covington
Covington, TN22 hours ago
Former Memphis Homicide Detective Who Criticized Cops Over Tyre Nichols' Death Is Found Dead Outside His Home
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Germantown Police responded to clinic twice for complaints against Larry Pickens, days before fatal shooting
Germantown, TN1 day ago
Police: Attempted murder charges for man who shot at couple on the interstate
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Men wanted in gas station shooting that left woman with hand injury, MPD says
Memphis, TN1 day ago
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Downtown liquor store latest victim of smash-and-grab
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Man accused of robbing, illegally towing victim’s tractor-trailer
Memphis, TN2 days ago
MPD searches for suspects after woman shot in Exxon parking lot
Memphis, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy