6abc Action News

'The claw!' Disney/Pixar movies come to life at Philly mini golf course at Penn's Landing

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDRnk_0nI4qadJ00

Fans of Disney/Pixar's most iconic films are now able to play inside the movie magic.

The Pixar Putt pop-up is officially open at the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing.

We grabbed a club to take some of the first shots on the brand-new course featuring scenes from films like "Toy Story," "The Incredibles," "Monsters Inc.," "Cars," "Finding Nemo," "Turning Red" and more!

"Rather than just put a character in the middle and put around it, we wanted to bring you into the iconic moment of your favorite film," says Pixar Putt Producer Chad Larabee.

He continues, "Disney and Pixar are such masters at telling stories that connect with our lives and our memories. This is a brand-new set, so this has never been played before. It's really special for our Philly friends."

Rockefeller Studios partnered with Disney/Pixar, our parent company, to create the scenes and interactive play.

The strings on the guitar from "Coco" are where you place the ball to get started.

The claw from "Toy Story" becomes part of your mini golf story.

Carl's house from "Up!" actually goes up - and has proven to be quite a romantic spot.

"We've had five marriage proposals at this hole," Larabee says of the Pixar Putt in other U.S. cities. "They want to emulate the marriage that Carl had."

The course is recommended for kids 4 and up.

There's also Pixar Putt After Dark for the 18-and-up crowd.

Pixar Putt is here through Oct. 1.

It's located right between Independence Blue Cross River Rink Summerfest and Spruce Street Harbor Park.
