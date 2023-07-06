Open in App
Bucks County Courier Times

Former Central Bucks high school teacher charged with corruption of minor

By Jo Ciavaglia, Bucks County Courier Times,

8 days ago

A former Central Bucks School District teacher is accused of engaging in inappropriate communication with a minor, behavior that Bucks County Detectives described and allege was part of “grooming” in hopes of a sexual relationship.

Michael London, 31, of Warrington, was arrested and charged last month with misdemeanor corruption of minor. He is free on $100,000 unsecured bail.

London worked as a secondary math teacher until December, when the school board unanimously terminated him, but did not offer a reason for his dismissal. London worked in the district since 2014, and appears to have worked at Central Bucks West and Central Bucks South high schools, online records show.

More on the $1M-plus CBSD investigation New invoices reveal Central Bucks investigation into LGBTQ+ discrimination topped $1.4M

Court documents show that the Bucks County Detectives opened an investigation into London in September 2022 after they became aware of allegations he was engaging in inappropriate conversations with an unidentified minor.

Charging documents did not identify the name or gender of the minor or if the minor was a Central Bucks student.  The communications started in September 2021, according to the court filing.

Authorities who reviewed electronic communications between London and the minor said it appeared that the teacher was attempting to act as a “mentor,” and offer advice about romantic relationships.

But within the communications they found “numerous” inappropriate messages including ones where London asked if the minor was sexually active and spoke about his sexual encounters, masturbation and alcohol use, according to a probable cause affidavit.

More Central Bucks School District news This Central Bucks student wanted to protect others from predators. His district listened.

London often asked the minor for photographs under the guise of “inspecting” the minor's physique, authorities said. Sometimes, London and the minor talked on Instagram social media app in “vanish mode,” so that photos or messages would disappear after they were read, the affidavit said.

After reviewing the communications between the two, authorities believe that London was “grooming” the minor in hopes of initiating a sexual relationship, according to court documents.

This news organization was not immediately successful in reaching either London or his attorney Craig Penglase for comment Thursday. London’s name also does not appear on the state Department of Education’s teacher certification actions website .

London’s arrest on charges involving minors is the second in less than a year involving a former Central Bucks school employee.

Former CBSD custodian Robert Murphy Jr., of Perkasie, was also terminated at the same board meeting as London, three months after he was arrested and charged with possession of dozens of videos depicting child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.  He has entered a guilty plea to both charges and he is scheduled to be sentenced next week.

Following Murphy’s arrest, the district released a statement that he worked second-shift outside student school hours. The district also said Murphy was not alleged to have brought child porn to the school and no district students were photographed.

Last month former Central Bucks School District Choir Director Joseph Ohrt was sentenced to 2 ½ to five years in state prison after pleading no contest to charges of indecent assault, corruption of minors, tampering with evidence and invasion of privacy filed in 2022.

The charges stemmed from Ohrt’s inappropriate contact with three former students over 30 years.

Former CBSD choir director sentenced Central Bucks ex choir director sentenced: 'You earned my trust and you destroyed me.'

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Former Central Bucks high school teacher charged with corruption of minor

