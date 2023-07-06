ACCESS (Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services) has been serving the community for 50 years. Founded by a group of volunteers in 1971 out of a storefront in Dearborn’s south end, ACCESS was created to assist the Arab immigrant population adapt to life in the United States. Today, ACCESS is the largest Arab American community nonprofit in the United States. With 10 locations and more than 120 programs serving metro Detroit, ACCESS offers a wide range of social, economic, health, and educational services to a diverse population.

Learn more.

The post Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .