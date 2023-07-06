Open in App
Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services

By Jim Stickford

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k2xfO_0nI4qJp400 ACCESS (Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services) has been serving the community for 50 years. Founded by a group of volunteers in 1971 out of a storefront in Dearborn’s south end, ACCESS was created to assist the Arab immigrant population adapt to life in the United States. Today, ACCESS is the largest Arab American community nonprofit in the United States. With 10 locations and more than 120 programs serving metro Detroit, ACCESS offers a wide range of social, economic, health, and educational services to a diverse population.

