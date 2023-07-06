Open in App
NBC4 Columbus

How Columbus residents can qualify for up to $1200 off an electric bike

By David Rees,

8 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Columbus residents can qualify for up to $1200 off an electric bike through a new city program encouraging affordable and sustainable transportation.

Named the E-Bike Incentive Pilot Program, city leaders are providing incentives ranging from $500 to $1200 toward the purchase of an e-bike, a bicycle with an integrated battery and a small electric motor. The Columbus City Council is partnering with Smart Columbus to launch the program, which aims to decrease traffic congestion, lower air pollution and encourage the use of e-bikes.

“Columbus is expected to add hundreds of thousands of residents in the next decade, and if each of them drives a car to work, we’ll spend a lot more time in traffic getting nowhere fast,” said Shannon Hardin, city council president. “As our city continues to grow, we must prepare to move more people in an effective and cost-efficient way.”

Applicants of the program are eligible if they reside in the city of Columbus, are at least 18 years old and have a household income of less than $150,000 per year. Chosen applicants will receive a point-of-sale discount for eligible e-bikes, with those participating in a public benefit program receiving the highest incentive amounts.

The program will operate through the following five participating retailers across Columbus:

  • Beechwold Bicycles at 4584 N. High St.
  • Franklinton Cycle Works at 897 W. Broad St.
  • Johnny Velo Bikes at 4231 N. High St.
  • Orbit City Bikes at 4544 Indianola Ave.
  • Paradise Garage at 921 N. High St.

“E-bikes are an inclusive transportation option for folks who, due to age, fitness level or mobility challenges, may not feel comfortable with a traditional bike,” said Barroso de Padilla, city councilmember.

Learn more and apply for the program starting the week of July 10 here .

