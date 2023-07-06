Open in App
Idaho News 6

Canyon County mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

By KIVI Staff,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RZR15_0nI4oBgy00

The July 5 testing of mosquito pools in Canyon County has rendered a positive test for the West Nile Virus.

The pool was just south of Nampa, near Lake Lowell and the junction of the Boise and Snake Rivers west of Parma.

RELATED | Bug sprays: What to look for, which works best

The Canyon County Abatement District routinely monitor and test areas for any diseases, and Wednesday's testing was the first time this area has received positive results.

“With the increased risk of West Nile virus we encourage people to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites,” said Jim Lunders, District Director of Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District.

The area has been treated for both larvae and matured mosquitos.

This is the 2nd report of positive West Nile virus tests found in the Treasure Valley so far this season.

RELATED | West Nile Virus has been found in Meridian

The district offers several suggestions to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus.

  • Eliminate or treat all sources of standing water that can be a breeding ground for biting mosquitoes, such as:
    • flooded fields
    • birdbaths
    • wading & swimming pools not in use
    • clogged gutters
    • old tires

    If it holds water for 7 days, it can produce mosquitoes.

  • Wear repellents while outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
  • Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito-infested areas.
  • Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Picaridin, or 2-undecanone, making sure to follow the directions on the container.
  • Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.
  • Vaccinate horses for WNv, WEE, and other diseases.
  • Use EPA registered residual insect sprays on horses, making sure to follow the directions on the container.
  • Have your livestock watering troughs stocked with mosquitofish for free by submitting a service request to CCMAD.

Notify the District at 208-461-8633 if you have a site that is too large to be eliminated so
it can be properly treated.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boise, ID newsLocal Boise, ID
Foothills fire causes officials to close area due to unexploded munitions
Boise, ID6 hours ago
Body found along Boise River in Eagle
Eagle, ID19 hours ago
Chinook salmon being released into Boise River
Boise, ID1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Idaho Transportation Department works to clear dead trees off Highway 55
Mccall, ID22 hours ago
Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride rolling traffic closures on Sunday
Meridian, ID23 hours ago
Northern Treasure Valley residents may see Northern Lights
Boise, ID1 day ago
Work begins to remove hazard trees along Highway 55; prepare for delays
Horseshoe Bend, ID2 days ago
Fire burns 700 acres outside of Boise
Boise, ID8 hours ago
Eagle Road Closure at Ranch Drive starts Monday
Eagle, ID2 hours ago
Fire destroys Garden Valley business complex
Garden Valley, ID1 day ago
EVERYONE'S ON BOARD: Idaho, Utah officials and communities unite in push to bring back passenger rail service
Pocatello, ID2 days ago
Made in Idaho: Boise man makes magic out of recycled wood
Boise, ID5 hours ago
Search for Missing Woman in Malheur County Suspended
Boise, ID2 days ago
Top 10 Cities with the Highest Crime Rates in Idaho
Boise, ID1 day ago
How Many Pets Can You Legally Own In Each Idaho City?
Boise, ID3 days ago
Nampa Red Cross Donation Center's grand opening
Nampa, ID2 days ago
Idahoans Paid More Than $54 Million in ‘Sin-Tax’ By Buying 7 Bad Habit Items
Boise, ID23 hours ago
Custom chicken coops are popping up across the Treasure Valley
Garden City, ID2 days ago
Kuna woman identified in fatal motorcycle vs. vehicle collision
Boise, ID3 days ago
New medical group opens focusing on Cardiovascular care
Boise, ID2 days ago
Caldwell calls again for Idaho students to attend school until 18
Caldwell, ID2 days ago
Two-Vehicle Accident on Oregon Highway 201
Weiser, ID3 days ago
Weiser Police Dispatched to Incident at Colonial Motel Sunday, July 9th
Weiser, ID2 days ago
The Petty (But Legal) Way To Silence Your Boise Neighbor’s Dog
Boise, ID4 days ago
Nampa police locate teen missing since February
Nampa, ID3 days ago
Active Brush Fire on Highway 55 near Horseshoe Bend
Horseshoe Bend, ID6 days ago
Boise Police shares improvements after law firm's investigation
Boise, ID2 days ago
Three arrested in Nampa for grand theft/burglary, fourth suspect nabbed for related crimes
Nampa, ID1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy