Canyon County mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

The July 5 testing of mosquito pools in Canyon County has rendered a positive test for the West Nile Virus.
The pool was just south of Nampa, near Lake Lowell and the junction of the Boise and Snake Rivers west of Parma.
RELATED | Bug sprays: What to look for, which works best
The Canyon County Abatement District routinely monitor and test areas for any diseases, and Wednesday's testing was the first time this area has received positive results.
“With the increased risk of West Nile virus we encourage people to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites,” said Jim Lunders, District Director of Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District.
The area has been treated for both larvae and matured mosquitos.
This is the 2nd report of positive West Nile virus tests found in the Treasure Valley so far this season.
RELATED | West Nile Virus has been found in Meridian
The district offers several suggestions to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus.
Notify the District at 208-461-8633 if you have a site that is too large to be eliminated so
it can be properly treated.
Comments / 0