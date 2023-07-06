Former Gamecock WBB Guard Khadijah Sessions Joins Staff

With how dominant South Carolina's women's basketball program has become over the past four seasons , one unfortunate consequence of their success has been the erosion of fans' memory banks regarding the players that initially helped Dawn Staley put the program on the map. These players I'm referring to helped South Carolina make it back to the NCAA Tournament, win their first regular season or tournament since joining the SEC, and helped the Gamecocks make it their first-ever Final Four in 2016, long before it became the expectation.

One of the players that served an integral role on each of those teams was point guard Khadijah Sessions , a homegrown product who was a defensive stalwart in the Gamecocks, leading the team in steals in both of her last two seasons in Columbia. She was also revered by her teammates who played with her, as evidenced by the fact that she voted a team captain not just once but twice during her college career.

Sessions has kept up with South Carolina's program success to a significant degree since the end of her playing days, which is why the announcement made by the program on Thursday morning was quite fitting , as it was made public that the program had hired Sessions as an assistant coach.

Sessions was able to join the staff due to a change in the NCAA rules regarding the size of coaching staffs across Women's College Basketball. Khadijah becomes the second new assistant coach to join the staff this offseason, after Winston Gandy , formerly a Duke assistant, took over the vacant slot left by Fred Chmiel earlier this offseason.

