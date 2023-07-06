Open in App
Philly River Stroll returns for the summer

By Jessica Yakubovsky,

8 days ago

Summer is officially here and if you’re looking to get outside and spend some time near the Delaware River waterfront, the Philly River Stroll is back and better than ever.

Starting today, July 6, the Philly River Stroll will happen every Thursday from 5-9 p.m. until August 31.

With free live entertainment, food and drink specials from Philly’s most popular restaurants, circus acts, music from live DJs, and even discounted tickets to the Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest, you’ll definitely want to add this to your calendar for the summer.

Full list of businesses and specials:

  • Garden Restaurant at Cherry Street Pier
    • $1 off Hibiscus Lemonade and Summer Sangria
    • Buy one, get one free French Toast Bites
  • Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest
    • $6 Twisted Tea cans, Truly cans, and select draft beers
    • $2 off Hornet’s Margaritas
    • $1 off Chickie & Pete’s Crabfries®
    • Free churro with purchase of tacos or a burrito at Cantina la Martina
    • Buy one, get one Ferris wheel rides
    • Buy one, get one Carousel rides
    • Buy one, get one free mini golf
    • Free entry to the roller rink with promo code PHILLYRIVERSTROLL2023 (skate rental not included). You can make a skating reservation here .
  • Keating’s Rope and Anchor Bar + Kitchen
    • Free lock to place on the Philadelphia Hope Fence with purchase of “Hope-Tini Cocktail”
  • Liberty Point
    • $5 Mainstay Independent Brewing Company drafts
  • Morgan’s Pier
    • $5 Mainstay Independent Brewing Company drafts
  • Moshulu
    • $6 select beers, $7 select wine, $8 select cocktails from 4 – 6 p.m.
  • Philly Tacos
    • Three tacos for $9, no mix-and-match
  • RiverLink Ferry
    • $5 ferry tickets for adults, seniors, students, and children (4 – 6 p.m.)
  • Spruce Street Harbor Park
    • $6 Twisted Tea cans, Truly cans, and select draft beers
    • $2 off Hornito’s Margaritas
    • Buy one, get one free French Toast bites

“The Philly River Stroll is a chance for guests to get a taste of the Waterfront, and they can choose their own adventure each time they visit,” said Joe Forkin, president of the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation.

PHL17’s Alex Butler visited Penn’s Landing for a preview of all the food, drinks, and specials. You can watch the full video above.

You can find more information and stay up-to-date on upcoming events, here .

