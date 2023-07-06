Open in App
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers speech on 'Bidenomics' increasing manufacturing investments

By Rachel Schilke,

8 days ago

P resident Joe Biden will deliver a speech on "Bidenomics" on Thursday afternoon, touting an increase in manufacturing investments as he campaigns for reelection in 2024 .

Biden is set to discuss his administration's work under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and his "Investing in America" agenda.

BIDENOMICS: HOW THE STOCK MARKET HAS FARED UNDER BIDEN'S PRESIDENCY

"Under President Biden’s manufacturing boom, nearly 800,000 new manufacturing jobs have been created, and private sector companies have announced over $480 billion in manufacturing and clean energy investments since President Biden took office," the White House said in a press release .

The president is also expected to speak on a new partnership with Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, and Flex, a global manufacturer, that will aim to advance the United States's clean energy economy.

Biden will visit Flex's manufacturing facility in Columbia, South Carolina, to deliver his remarks. South Carolina is a key battleground state for the 2024 election.

The president's speech will begin at 1:15 p.m. EDT in South Carolina on Thursday.

