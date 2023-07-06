WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers speech on 'Bidenomics' increasing manufacturing investments

P resident Joe Biden will deliver a speech on "Bidenomics" on Thursday afternoon, touting an increase in manufacturing investments as he campaigns for reelection in 2024 .

Biden is set to discuss his administration's work under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and his "Investing in America" agenda.

"Under President Biden’s manufacturing boom, nearly 800,000 new manufacturing jobs have been created, and private sector companies have announced over $480 billion in manufacturing and clean energy investments since President Biden took office," the White House said in a press release .

The president is also expected to speak on a new partnership with Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, and Flex, a global manufacturer, that will aim to advance the United States's clean energy economy.

Biden will visit Flex's manufacturing facility in Columbia, South Carolina, to deliver his remarks. South Carolina is a key battleground state for the 2024 election.

The president's speech will begin at 1:15 p.m. EDT in South Carolina on Thursday.