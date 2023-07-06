WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers speech on 'Bidenomics' increasing manufacturing investments

"Under President Biden’s manufacturing boom, nearly 800,000 new manufacturing jobs have been created, and private sector companies have announced over $480 billion in manufacturing and clean energy investments since President Biden took office," the White House said in a press release .
The president is also expected to speak on a new partnership with Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, and Flex, a global manufacturer, that will aim to advance the United States's clean energy economy.
