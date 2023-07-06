Food stamps: Second round of direct payments to Utah residents worth up to $1,330 arrives in five days

Utah r esidents who have not yet received their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments have two more opportunities to obtain food stamps.

The Beehive State is the only state that delivers SNAP benefits on three dates throughout the month. Recipients usually see their food stamps reloaded on the same day each month, and the arrival date depends on a recipient's Social Security number, last name, case number, or account number.

Many Utahans already received their payments on July 5. The two other rounds are July 11 and July 15.

Approximately 5% of the population, or 156,300 people, receive food stamps. The average payment per household member per month is $179.

The maximum SNAP benefits for a household of three and a household of six are $740 and $1,330, respectively. An extra $211 is added to the payment for each additional member.

SNAP benefit recipients across all 50 states and the District of Columbia have their benefits loaded onto a prepaid electronic benefit transfer card. The EBT card works similarly to a debit card and can be used at grocery stores and farmers' markets or at some online retailers.